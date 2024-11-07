Historic Aussie pub enters liquidation, listed for sale

A historic outback pub that dates back to 1897 has entered into liquidation, and not of the refreshing amber kind.

The Australian Hotel in Winton has hit the market by expressions of interest with Resort Brokers.

“Established in 1913, this landmark hotel embodies over a century of history,” the listing says.

“It is ideally positioned on Winton’s main street, close to popular tourist attractions, and offers multiple revenue opportunities through on-site accommodation, restaurant, and bar facilities.”

In a media release to announce that liquidators had been appointed, David Faiers of Resort Brokers said they had been engaged by WCT Advisory.

Located on a 2821sq m block, the sale includes the freehold land, buildings, nominated stock, plant and equipment.

It also includes 13 hotel pub-style accommodation rooms, and five budget cabins.

“The hotel was trading with a licensed restaurant, multiple dining areas and a large outdoor beer garden,” the statement said.

The listing on realcommercial.com.au said the outback Queensland property has the potential to expand accommodation offerings and event-based experiences, and capitalise on local attractions such as the various outback festivals and the Dinosaur Trail.

It is being sold “as is, where is”, with inspections by appointment.

Winton is famous for Banjo Paterson’s iconic, Waltzing Matilda.

First settled in 1875 and originally called ‘Pelican Waterhole’, Winton is home to Boulder opals and is close to Queensland’s oldest opal fields at Opalton, according to the Outback Queensland tourism website.

“Also just out of Winton is Lark Quarry, where 93 million year-old dinosaur fossils will give you a glimpse into prehistoric times,” it says.

“The quirky Winton Music Fence, developed by percussionist and composer Graeme Leak, is free and a fantastic spot to let the kids explore their hidden musical talents.

“Arno’s Wall, a wall surrounding a private residential property in town, is worth a look for its unique construction from all sorts of things including motorbikes, lawnmowers, crockery and historical items.

“Winton is in the heart of Matilda Country, a diverse region in which vast mitchell grass plains are broken by magnificently coloured gorges, ridges and mesas; what the locals call ‘jump-ups’.”