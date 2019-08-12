Historic Admiralty House hits Darwin market

Real Estate Agent Seth Chin is brokering the sale of a slice of Top End History as the Old Admiralty House on The Esplanade goes up for sale with a long term leasee in the Iconic Char Restaurant as an ongoing tennant. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

One of Darwin’s most historic buildings on the Esplanade is up for sale.

Admiralty House, on the corner of Knuckey St and the Esplanade, went to market on Tuesday.

The building is home to award-winning restaurant Char, which will not be closing or moving locations.

Chin & Associates director Seth Chin said it presented a unique investment opportunity.

“It’s the only food and beverage venue on The Esplanade and the venue itself can’t be re-created,” he says.

“It also offers great returns and a stable income for the right buyer.”

Admiralty House was built in 1937 on the corner of Peel St and the Esplanade, before being relocated to its current site in 1951.