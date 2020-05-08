Historic Adelaide live music pub offered for less than $1m

The Cumberland Hotel at 76 Causeway Rd, Glanville, has hit the market.

Thirsty for an investment property you can pour your heart and soul into?

A historic pub and popular live music hotspot in Glanville is offering prospective buyers a golden hop-ortunity to tap into multiple trades.

The 150-year-old Cumberland Hotel, also known as ‘Live At The Cumby’, at 76 Causeway Rd has hit the market with a $990,000 price tag.

Its sale will include the 1870-built premises, which has seven bedrooms in addition to the commercial dining area, and its business with hotel and gaming licences.

McGees Property hotels and hospitality director Grant Clarke, who is selling the pub, says the owners have worked hard to transform it into one of Adelaide’s best live music venues.

“The family has owned the hotel for more than 13 years and had various tenants but for the past three years, they’ve been running it,” he said.