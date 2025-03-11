Hills District gets 50 new dining, leisure and retail spaces

The Hills district is set to have over 50 new retail shops, leisure and dining options by Christmas 2026.

The GPT Group have greenlit the $200 million transformation of Rouse Hill Town Centre, adding more than 10,500 sqm of retail space to the Hills shopping hub.

The expansion will grow the centre to over 80,000 sqm and will include a revitalised town green, upgraded amenities, end of trip facilities and an additional 200 parking spaces.

Approximately one-third of new tenants in the centre have been secured, according to GPT, details are yet to be confirmed on who the tenants are.

The project will commence in April 2025 and development works are expected to take approximately 18 months.

GPT’s head of retail Chris Barnett said there had been strong demand for both new and existing retail brands looking to expand in a “high-growth, high-spend market.”

“We are proud that our investment is not only delivering an enhanced shopping and lifestyle experience for customers but also contributing to job creation and economic growth,” he said.

GPT’s chief executive officer Russell Proutt said investing to bring more fashion, dining and leisure options to The Hills was an “easy decision.”

“The Hills District population is growing at five times the Sydney metro areas, and Rouse Hill Town Centre is the heart of the community,” Mr Proutt said.

“The shopping centre is a standout performer in terms of customer experience and returns, with progressively increasing traffic.”

