Heritage site in the Hunter to undergo $25m transformation into holiday park

A heritage listed site in the NSW Hunter Valley is set to undergo a $25m transformation into a state government planned tourist destination and holiday park.

As part of the state government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund, the Walka Water Works near Maitland will be restored and revitalised.

The plan to transform the 64ha land includes creating ten eco-cabins, 12 glamping tents, and 40 powered caravan sites with a camp kitchen and barbecue area.

The heritage listed site will also see the restoration of the power station building and chimney.

Originally built and opened in the 1880s, the Walka Water Works served as the sole water supply for the Lower Hunter towns from 1887 until it was superseded by the Tarro Pumping Station in 1929.

During its operation, it underwent considerable modification as the demand for water grew alongside the population and industrial development.

The site was recently closed to the public after the presence of asbestos was discovered during condition assessments.

According to Maitland mayor Phillip Penfold, the Maitland City Council and the Department of Planning and Environment will manage the development while Reflections Holiday Parks will take on the operation of the site.

“Maitland welcomes 870,000 visitors a year who spend $123 million but we can unlock much more by investing in unique heritage assets like the Walka Water Works to diversify tourism,” Penfold said.

Further upgrades to the site include a revamp of the eastern lawn to be landscaped for functions and weddings, as well as an upgrade to the miniature railway.

Local businesses and services will be able to use the restored power station building and further upgrades will be made to the carpark to increase accessibility.

Reflections Holiday Parks chief executive Nick Baker said the site’s location made it easily accessible to tourists.

“Walka Water Works has great character and Maitland could be a hero destination offering heritage, rural and natural attractions with scenic beauty, unique villages and flagship events within easy reach of Sydney, the Central Coast, Hunter and Port Stephens,” Baker said.

Reflections Holiday Parks manages 37 holiday parks and 22 public recreation reserves on Crown land across NSW.