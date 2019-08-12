Heritage-listed Fitzroy hotel set for rare sale

Brooklyn, the 1880s-built heritage-listed Fitzroy property operating as a four-star hotel, has hit the market for the first time in a decade.

Nelson Alexander agents Arch Staver and David Sanguinedo, who have a $4.2 million to $4.5 million guide for its September 14 auction, suggest it is suitable for conversion into a luxury family home.

It is owned by filmmaker and designer Maggie Fooke, who runs the convivial, European-style Brooklyn Arts Hotel.

Fooke paid $1.5 million for the historic property in 2006.

The George Street building was constructed in 1865 and later extended in Ecclesiastical Gothic style with a double loggia facade by the New York entrepreneur and shoe importer Joseph Levy.

The property has also been run as a boarding house.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.