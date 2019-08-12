Real commercial

Heritage-listed Fitzroy hotel set for rare sale

News
Jonathan Chancellor | 12 AUGUST 2019
Brooklyn, the 1880s-built heritage-listed Fitzroy property operating as a four-star hotel, has hit the market for the first time in a decade.
Brooklyn, the 1880s-built heritage-listed Fitzroy property operating as a four-star hotel, has hit the market for the first time in a decade.

Brooklyn, the 1880s-built heritage-listed Fitzroy property operating as a four-star hotel, has hit the market for the first time in a decade.

Nelson Alexander agents Arch Staver and David Sanguinedo, who have a $4.2 million to $4.5 million guide for its September 14 auction, suggest it is suitable for conversion into a luxury family home.

It is owned by filmmaker and designer Maggie Fooke, who runs the convivial, European-style Brooklyn Arts Hotel.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Fooke paid $1.5 million for the historic property in 2006.

The George Street building was constructed in 1865 and later extended in Ecclesiastical Gothic style with a double loggia facade by the New York entrepreneur and shoe importer Joseph Levy.

The property has also been run as a boarding house.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

News

‘The Block’ makeover: The changing face of St Kilda’s Gatwick Hotel

‘The Block’ makeover: The changing face of St Kilda’s Gatwick Hotel

News

Boutique hotels the smart play: developer

Boutique hotels the smart play: developer

News

Fitzroy’s Builders Arms Hotel tipped to net $6m

Fitzroy’s Builders Arms Hotel tipped to net $6m
Related Articles

News

‘The Block’ makeover: The changing face of St Kilda’s Gatwick Hotel

‘The Block’ makeover: The changing face of St Kilda’s Gatwick Hotel

News

Boutique hotels the smart play: developer

Boutique hotels the smart play: developer

News

Fitzroy’s Builders Arms Hotel tipped to net $6m

Fitzroy’s Builders Arms Hotel tipped to net $6m
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.