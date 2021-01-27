Heavenly historic building on market at $1.5 million-plus

A GORGEOUS stone church in Hobart’s CBD is on the market.

This architectural treasure was built in 1870 and took two years to construct.

Brick & Castle property representative Allen Ong said the building was built for the first local Congregational church formed in Australia and called Memorial Church to commemorate this and the ministry of the first Congregational Minister in this country, Rev F Miller.

“The motivation of these Christians is seen in the inscription on the lower panes of the large stained-glass window at the front: ‘Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners’,” Allen said.

The heritage building was built from fine sandstone of a pinkish brown colour.

It was designed by local architect Francis Butler in a High Victorian Gothic style with French overtones.

“With its tower and spire standing 37m high, this landmark church is visible from a long way down Elizabeth Street,” Allen said.

The historic pipe organ was built in 1879 by George Fincham as a two-manual instrument of 18 stops.

In 1936, Allen said it was rebuilt with tubular-pneumatic action and detached console by George Fincham and Sons, who added a choir organ of five stops.

“The clarinet stop came from St Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne. The instrument underwent further alterations around 1990, but the majority of the original pipework survives,” he said.

The building is currently used by the Korean Full Gospel Church.

There is an existing fit-out incorporating a large hall, small childcare space, office area, performance stage and toilet facilities.

Alongside a floor area of about 456sq m, there is also a 65sq m mezzanine area.

The property’s current zoning is P60.

With its corner position the church offers access from two streets.

The church, at No.73 Brisbane Street, is listed with Brick & Castle Hobart and priced between $1.5m and $2m.