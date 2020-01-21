Healthcare to the fore as investors seek alternative assets

The strong demand for alternative property assets has been put on display with investors pouring almost $300m into the country’s largest unlisted healthcare property fund.

The Healthcare Property Trust, run by Australian Unity, is one of the largest hospital owners in the country, as players including Dexus and Centuria expand their own holdings.

US group Medical Properties Trust and Canada’s NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust have also forged into the area.

Australian Unity’s $2 billion vehicle is one of the largest unlisted healthcare REITs in the country and raised the $291 million in equity from new and existing investors to fund acquisitions and its development pipeline.

It already manages a portfolio of 55 healthcare-related property assets that include hospitals, medical centres and aged care facilities.

The trust has a development pipeline of some $675 million. Current projects include the $390 million Surgical, Treatment And Rehabilitation Service in Herston, Queensland, a $28m upgrade to Peninsula Private Hospital in Langwarrin, Victoria and a $22 million expansion at Beluera Private Hospital in Mornington, Victoria.