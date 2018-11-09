Hayman Island open for business in July

Hayman Island was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie in March. Picture: hayman.com.au.

Queensland’s disparate resort ­island owners are amping up their redevelopment plans for their properties.

Hayman Island owner Mulpha Australia’s chief executive, Greg Shaw, revealed yesterday that bookings for the resort will open from July 1, adding that the redevelopment since its damage by Cyclone Debbie had cost more than $120 million.

Shaw says Hayman could be open for business earlier.

“Hayman Island was always recognised as an iconic resort — we have taken it to a new level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese billboard owner White Horse has ramped up its redevelopment plans for Queensland’s Lindeman Island with a $600 million plan to develop three resorts aimed broadly at cashed-up Chinese tourists.

Listed construction company Watpac yesterday confirmed it had been selected as preferred contractor for the project, which will create hundreds of jobs and pump badly needed cash into north Queensland’s local economies including Airlie Beach.

“Watpac has recently been ­appointed as preferred contractor for the project and in this role will be working closely with the developer and other key project stakeholders to finalise the project’s design, necessary approvals and building costs,” managing director Martin Monro says in a statement to the ASX.

It is understood Watpac edged out rival builder Hutchinson to win the contract, which could take several years to complete.

The deal was foreshadowed by The Australian earlier this week.

All up, White Horse proposes three new resorts for Lindeman Island, which it bought for $12m in 2015 after the exit of Club Med.

The redevelopment of Lindeman Island will include three ­hotels, including a five-star beach resort, six-star luxury spa plus a five-star eco resort and tourist villa precinct.

Eighty-nine luxury villas will also be developed targeted at cashed-up Chinese tourists.

Also foreshadowed by The Australian yesterday was Singapore’s Banyan Tree luxury ­resort winning the management contract.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.