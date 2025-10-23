Harvey Norman signs lease for new Geelong warehouse hub

Electrical and furniture retailer Harvey Norman has signed a lease to move in to a new development in Geelong’s north.

The computers, electrical, furniture and bedding retailer has signed a new five-year lease at the Wilmac Corio development, taking possession of the warehouse within the commercial hub off O’Briens Rd.

Darcy Jarman Geelong agent Tim Darcy said the new facility would serve as a warehouse for the retailer, which has stores on the Princes Highway in Corio and Waurn Ponds.

“It’s not going to be a trading store but it’s a key leasing for that new amenity,” Mr Darcy said.

“It further solidifies the quality of the owner-occupiers and tenants that are already out there.

“It complements Polyaire, Direct Freight Express, Ventia, Stage II and Partington.”

Mr Darcy said Harvey Norman had been looking at the facility for a while.

“It’s recently been done and they’ve taken possession and are already working on their fit-out. It’s just another positive story for that development,” he said.

One warehouse remains available for sale or lease in the project, which offers benefits to businesses seeking a commercial headquarters or a distribution hub.

“Obviously, the connectivity that it provides geographically is of huge benefit because it’s within an easy access of the Geelong Ring Road, which puts it within a short distance from Melbourne’s west and obviously Geelong and Geelong’s south and the Western District,” Mr Darcy said.

“It’s a brand-new amenity. It’s a gilt-edged product – it’s got good ingress and egress through a private road. It’s got good loading facilities and good ancillary amenities to support it.

“It’s combination of all different attributes that haven’t actually been provided for in this type of development in this warehousing space.”

Mr Darcy said Wilmac was attracted to the 4ha parcel in the Geelong Ring Road Employment Precinct that gave them the ability to create a turnkey solution.

The remaining warehouse is a 1554sq m space with a 195sq m first floor office.

The warehouse offers two container height motorised doors on a property that allows B-double access.

“It’s a successful investment story. It was purchased and was leased quickly and they’ve entered into a five-year lease,” Mr.

“We suspect all going well they’ll be a long-term occupant of that facility.”