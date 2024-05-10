$10.5m of Harry Triguboff history for sale

Here’s something you don’t see every day, 16 units in Lane Cove in a blonde-brick block held for more than 50 years by one family and set for auction this month.

Number 96 Burns Bay Rd is on 1220 sqm of land, zoned R4 high density, and has a $10.5m price guide.

Zorick Tolstan, of Ray White Commercial Eastern Suburbs, said it was believed that the 1970 block was an early example of Harry Triguboff’s work.

“One of the longtime owners believes the Tobias family bought it off the plan and it certainly has the Triguboff look,” he said.

MORE: Ricki Lee moves in at Delta’s

Harry, dubbed Harry Highrise, built his first block of units in Tempe and his second in Gladesville. He registered his company name, Meriton, in 1968.

The Lane Cove block consists of eight one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units with 14 garages and two parking spaces. The site currently generates an annual income of $450,000.

MORE: ‘Aussie’ John Symond lists home for record $200m+

MORE: Family buys home for jailed NRL star son

Zorick said investors rather than developers are interested in the property just metres from Lane Cove Market Square and The Canopy shopping precinct. Ray White Double Bay agent Melanie Lahoud is the co-agent and the auction is set for May 30.

MORE: Troubled OnlyFans star’s $12m family mansion for sale