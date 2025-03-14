realcommercial.com.au logo

Hardimans Hotel for sale, owner Michael Thiele reveals top Vic pub suburbs, and what they need to do to survive post covid

Zoe De Koning
First published 14 March 2025, 12:00pm

Pub guru Michael Thiele is selling Hardimans Hotel, one of the only watering holes in Kensington.

A leading international pub guru has revealed the top suburbs to own a pub in Melbourne, after recently listing one of Kensington’s only watering holes for sale.

Michael Thiele founded the Australian themed “walkabout” pubs in the UK, before returning Down Under in 2004 to establish Open Door Pub Co.

The hospitality king sold the hugely successful pub chain to Dixon Hospitality for millions in December 2015, before acquiring Hardimans Hotel in the inner-city suburb of Kensington two years later.

In addition to the rarity of being one of the only pubs in the inner-western suburb, Mr Thiele said Hardimans’ menu and service strongly appealed to the Kensington community.

“I think a good pub caters to the needs of its market,” he said.

Current owner Michael Thiele said Hardimans Hotel is a rare find, being one of the only watering holes in Kensington.

“Hardimans is a family-orientated pub, so the menu’s got to be right for the market, the delivery and service, and also the range of products that you sell in terms of your beverage selection.

“Because we’ve got lots of families and older people in Kensington, we’ve got a great children’s menu, a very good wine list and things that those people appreciate … basically, it’s not a nightclub.”

Located northwest of the CBD, at 521-535 Macaulay Rd, Kensington, Hardimans Hotel was built in the 1870s and originally designed to resemble a ship.

Hardimans is located 4km northwest of Melbourne’s bustling CBD.

The historic building has maintained its nautical theme, which gives it a slight art deco feel.

It features expansive windows that allow plenty of natural light in, a large downstairs bar and dining area, and a beer garden with a subtle beachy vibe.

Upstairs there are function spaces with a private bar and balcony.

The nautical-themed pub features an impressive bar, boasting an ever changing tap list of craft beers on its website.

Hardimans boasts being a Melbourne craft beer pub, with an ever changing tap list and mix of well known brands and local brews.

Commercial real estate firm JLL’s Tom Noonan, Will Connolly and Stuart Taylor are handling sales inquiries for the pub, which was recently refurbished and is being presented as a “trophy investment”.

Real estate agency JLL describe Hardimans as a “trophy investment” in an ideal inner-city location.

Mr Thiele said inner-city suburbs like Kensington were the best places to own a pub in Victoria.

“Cremorne, Collingwood, Richmond to name a few, they’ve always been good places to own a pub,” he said.

“Places where you’ve got a high concentration of people with disposable income and also probably living in smaller residences who are more inclined to get out during the week.”

And with 40 years experience working around the world, Mr Thiele said there was no Aussie city that beat Melbourne’s pub scene.

“Sydney’s pretty good, but I think overall the pubs are better in Melbourne,” he said.

Australia, Victoria, Melbourne, Exterior

International hospitality king Michael Thiele has crowned Melbourne the best pub city in Australia.

The hotel connoisseur’s dream pub destination follows the same logic.

“There’s a lot of places in the world where I’d like to own a pub, but at the moment I wouldn’t mind owning a really good pub in Fitzroy where my family lives,” he said.

While Hardimans served him well, Mr Thiele said it was time to move on, revealing he was about to sign the contract for the Kent Hotel in Carlton North.

“It needs a new lease of life, which we’re going to give it,” he said.

“We always go down the quality food and beverage offer, so we’re planning on changing the menu, getting some nice wines in there and some good beer and spirits lists.”

Pay Cut

Former Kent Hotel owner Tony Adamo pictured out the front of the Carlton North watering hole, which new owner Michael Thiele hopes to give a “new lease of life”. Picture: Nicki Connolly.

Mr Thiele added that quality and service had been prioritised since Victoria’s pub market “repositioned” itself following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People were more inclined to drink less volume, but trade up,” he said.

“They were also trading up a bit on what they were ordering off the menu.

“So your products have got to be quality and it’s got to be value for money.”

He said the cost-of-living crisis had made it difficult, however, for hospitality businesses to keep prices as low as they once were.

“We still have cheap parma nights, and all the rest of it, but because of the labour and energy costs now, you can’t be giving food away anymore,” he said.

“It just costs so much to produce and clean up.”

JLL are accepting expressions of interest for Hardimans Hotel until 5pm on March 26.

