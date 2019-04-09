Griffith Uni buys first part of former Comm Games Village

The former Commonwealth Games Athletes Village will be a residential and commercial precinct.

Griffith University has acquired the first large development site in the former Commonwealth Games Athletes Village on the Gold Coast for an $80 million facility that will specialise in design and manufacturing.

The sale to the university was heralded as the beginning of the next phase of a planned health and knowledge precinct being developed near residential complexes which will be rented out.

Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick says the 4365sqm site will become the home of the university’s Advanced Design Manufacturing & Prototyping building.

“This is the first sale of one of 16 sites that are ready for development so it’s a significant milestone for the precinct,” Dick says.

“This land transaction heralds a great partnership between the Palaszczuk government and Griffith University.”

The facility will use a range of advanced technologies to support the rapid development of prototypes and products for industries, including biomedical applications. “We have moved quickly to ensure Griffith can progress their plans as soon as possible,” Dick says.

Griffith University vice chancellor Professor Carolyn Evans says the university sees the ADaPT investment as a “lighthouse development” for the Gold Coast health and knowledge precinct to attract industry partnerships worldwide.

The former athletes’ village sits within the 200ha precinct.

There are 16 developable parcels of land on 9.5ha available for health and knowledge-related businesses and enterprises.

Dick says Economic Development Queensland has been working on a range of initiatives, including Cohort, which provides space for incubators and start-up businesses, along with co-working spaces.

Buildings formerly used by Commonwealth Games athletes are now being fitted out for Cohort, and the space is expected to open by mid-2019, he says.

The Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct is a 10-to-15-year project that is forecast to contribute $3 billion to the Queensland economy.

A spokesperson for Griffith University said construction would start in early 2020.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.