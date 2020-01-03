Great Ocean Rd general store offers waterfront sea change

The sale of the Kennett River general store offered a rare commercial freehold opportunity on the Great Ocean Road.

The midpoint township between Lorne and Apollo Bay is a popular stopover for tourists on the trail of resident koalas.

The store and adjoining three-bedroom residence occupy a prime location near the beach and caravan park, with great visual exposure to the tourist route that provides a steady stream of customers.

Great Ocean Road Real Estate, Lorne agent Michael Coutts says the freehold offers a walk-up start, with several years still to run on the lease to existing tenant Kafe Koala.

Coutts says investors could sit back and enjoy a healthy commercial return with the possibility of further developing the site down the track.

“For as long as I can remember there has always been a general store operating out of there so you can rest assured it will always be a destination for the tourists,” he says.

The flat fenced 780sqm property at 15 Great Ocean Road, Kennett River includes the cafe, commercial kitchen and adjoining house, all just a few minutes’ walk from the beach, caravan park and river parkland.

Price hopes are $925,000.

Coutts says commercial freeholds are tight along the coast, even in Lorne and Apollo Bay, with stores in Wye River and Kennett River the only pit stops in-between.

“That is just through scarcity so it will be well received in the market place … there has been a lot of email inquiry,” he says.

He says there is scope for a refurbishment down the track, subject to council approval.

“The Wye River General Store underwent a major refurbishment probably eight years ago so you can rejuvenate it but it will be one that you would continue on as it,” he says.

