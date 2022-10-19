Grand Southern Tablelands homestead Rotherwood and first class pastoral land for sale

Neurosurgeon Dr John Sheehy and his wife Sue have listed Rotherwood in the Southern Tablelands through Inglis Rural.

The 429ha property, 40 minutes south of Goulburn, comes with an 1840s homestead.

It has a dining room that can seat 24 and a commercial-grade kitchen.

There are vaulted ceilings, parquetry floors, marble fireplaces and an ornate candelabra. There is also a library/music room.

Its pastoral land suits cattle breeding and sheep production, having benefited from two decades of its pasture improvement program.

Sheehy has used the 26 paddocks, 14 dams and steel cattle yards to run the award-winning Limoges Limousin stud.

Sheehy, who planted 15,000 natives to create natural boundaries and windbreaks, bought it in 1992 from businessman Robin Nisbet for $850,000.

According to the listing, the property offers: “Highly developed pastoral land ideal for cattle breeding and fattening along with sheep production. Improved perennial pastures throughout including phalaris, cocksfoot and clovers. Gently undulating and primarily cleared for grazing with a good fertiliser history.

“Rotherwood is home to the successful Rotherwood Limousin Stud, recognised for achieving notable awards in Canberra and Goulburn. Currently carrying 300 cattle.

“Equipped with 14 quality catchment dams (some spring fed) and an electric ground bore which reticulates throughout the farm from elevated tanks.

“Includes modern, steel cattle yards with central draft, canopy, undercover vet crush, round yards, holding yards, water and truck access, a machinery shed/workshop, new 4-bay storage shed and grain storage.

“Features high-quality fencing and lane way system with access roads, allowing for easy movement of livestock.”

