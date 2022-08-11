Golden Century, Chinatown, Sydney dynasty ends with $50 million building sale to developers

The downtown Sydney building that was home to one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants has been sold to a private developer for around $50 million.

Many Sydneysiders were shocked when it was announced iconic Harbour City eatery Golden Century – home to many a late night feed and all day yum cha, announced last year it would be closing its doors as a heavyweight victim of onerous lockdown laws.

There has been expectations it would sell for as much as $60m.

The Australian reports, the building has been sold to Developer Anson Group picks up Golden Century building for about $50m.

MORE: Pub barons in $175m battle

Site with cafe that changed Sydney up for grabs

The four-storey 393-399 Sussex Street property in Sydney’s Chinatown/Haymarket area was brought to market by Savills and JLL.

Savills co-head of local Asia Markets Jordan Lee said when the building hit the market in April: “Premium retail offerings along this section of Sussex Street are rarely offered to the market and its location is second to none,” he said.

“The property greatly benefits from the bustling activities in the nearby retail precinct.”

It is expected the 708 sqm former site of Golden Century will be redeveloped with retail, office and accommodation possibilities.

Former Golden Century owner Billy Wong was not able to come to terms on a new lease on the site, however his culinary legacy continues nearby at XOPP.

During its celebrated 31 years in business, Golden Century welcomed some of the world’s biggest names in food including Anthony Bourdain, Heston Blumenthal, Alain Ducasse, Ferran Adria and Jamie Oliver.

The famous late night haunt has also played host to a number of sports and entertainment stars and political types including the likes of Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Russell Crowe and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

MORE: Wallabies great grows pub empire

Miranda Kerr’s two-year wait for $208m compound

‘Extreme shortage’: Sydney’s rental crisis hits rock bottom

It was also the venue for the now-infamous dinner between former NRL star Corey Norman, and current Parramatta prop Junior Paulo which was attended by former Nomads bikie Paul Younan, as well as Rafat Alameddine, the brother of terror-accused Talal Alameddine. Rafat, 25, was out on bail having been charged with fraud offences.