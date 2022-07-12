Gold Coast unit owners reap ten-fold gains from collective sale

Gold Coast unit owners have sold their properties for up to ten times what they originally paid by teaming up with other investors within the same building to secure multimillion dollar developer deals.

Three recent amalgamated sales by GV Property Group totalling more than $23m and including 25 unit owners saw each owner at least double their purchase price, with the longest standing owners at some of those sites making ten-fold capital gains.

A Brisbane-based developer dropped more than $11m on one of the sites, a collective of 13 apartments across two neighbouring blocks at 4-6 Rosewood Ave, Broadbeach.

The owners within the 1,422sq m high-density site had previously paid varying amounts of up to about $500,000 for each of the two-bedroom units, with one apartment last changing hands for $140,000 in 1994.

Five offers were received during the recent collective sales campaign.

And in a separate transaction, Sydney-based developer Daascon splashed more than $6.3m on another development site at 1177 Gold Coast Hwy, Palm Beach, where six individual owners joined forces to sell the entire original block.

One of the Palm Beach owners had paid $95,000 for a unit in 1999 and took home about $1m from the sale. More recently, a unit had changed hands for $480,000 in 2020.

Daascon managing director Samy Saad said the 825sq m block would be the site of the company’s first Gold Coast project.

“The team at GV Property Group’s knowledge of the area and development market made them invaluable during our search for our first Gold Coast development,” Mr Saad said.

“The site’s beachside position along Jefferson Lne and a stone’s throw to the ocean’s edge is what we all love about the Queensland lifestyle — a home in the sun and by

the sea.”

MORE NEWS

Inside Coast’s latest mega-sale

Landlords not to blame for rental crisis

Huge surge in cost of building a home

GV principal and director Antonio Mercuri said more than 90 inquiries and six written offers were received from local and interstate developers during the Palm Beach campaign.

Mr Mercuri said the collective sales trend was gaining momentum as demand for premium beachside development sites remained strong.

“Owners can expect to reap a premium of 30 to 60 per cent from amalgamated sales compared to individual listings,” he said.

Another collective of six owners sold their building at 158 Surf Pde, Broadbeach for about $6m to a Brisbane developer planning a boutique one apartment-per-floor project.

The prime 640sq m unlimited height development site had a desirable east facing overlooking parklands with uninterrupted ocean and coastal views.

GV associate Luke Reaby said more than 50 per cent of the group’s listings in the last two years had been snapped up by interstate purchasers.

“Developers with experience understand that quality sites are not easy to obtain,” Mr Reaby said.

These groups operate with a long-term mindset, knowing that a key piece to any developer’s future is the sites they have in the pipeline.”