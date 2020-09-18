Top 5: Gold Coast Sizzler among Queensland’s most-viewed properties

Sizzler has long been a family favourite on the Gold Coast.

Queensland might have a smorgasbord of commercial properties on the market, but it’s a Gold Coast Sizzler that has investors’ stomachs rumbling.

A prime commercial site fronting the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Beach was among Queensland’s top five most viewed properties over the past week, with its tenants including an iconic Sizzler restaurant and KFC.

Agents say calls have been coming in thick and fast for the 2506 Gold Coast Highway property, which is being marketed as the ‘best mixed-use redevelopment site on the Gold Coast’.

Sizzler and KFC are long-term tenants on the 6525 sqm site which also hosts a medical centre, pharmacy, Optus tower and pool hall.

The listing comes after the Sizzler space and two neighbouring properties were advertised for least last month.

Here are the other properties up in lights across the Sunshine State.

New Farm bank in investors’ sights

92 Merthyr Road, New Farm

Investors could be ready to bank this Brisbane Westpac, with the New Farm property attracting more views on Realcommercial.com.au than any other listing over the past week.

The recently listed property in the city’s inner east is underpinned by a lease to Westpac, but has a diversified cash flow with multiple tenants on a large 1046sqm landholding with triple street frontage spanning more than 105 metres.

Located opposite Merthyr Village, i92 Merthyr Rd is just steps from a Coles supermarket in one of the city’s most upmarket residential areas.

It is for sale via offers to purchase, which close on October 30.

Triple treat in Albion

17 Greg Chappell Street, Albion

A fully leased warehouse at Albion in Brisbane’s inner city give investors the chance to snap up three successful tenancies in one.

The 842sqm building on a 1232sqm freehold site has three tenants including an auto auction business and a gallery, with staggered lease expiries and weighted average lease expiry of 2.8 years.

The property has a passing net income of $164,737 per annum plus GST and is positioned directly opposite the Bupa National Cricket Centre and adjacent to the Albion Park Paceway.

Expressions of interest close on October 14.

Silkstone BP’s popularity continues

134-136 Blackstone Road, Silkstone

Interest continues to flood in for a BP service station near Ipswich, which has featured in Queensland’s most viewed commercial property listings every week for the past month.

But a buyer is yet to emerge despite the continued strength of the fuel and convenience retail market.

Featuring a strong lease covenant, the property is tenanted to a BP operator until 2030, with another four five-year options, while an accompanying mechanical workshop makes up 5.6% of the property’s rental income and is on a five-year lease, expiring in September 2024.

It is listed with a $4.55 million price tag.

Geebung factory unit to tap industrial demand

25/388 Newman Road, Geebung

Smaller industrial units continue to be among the commercial property market’s most popular assets, with a Geebung warehouse the latest in investors’ sights.

The property features a 192sqm office/warehouse in a popular industrial complex with great truck access, the ability to set down containers, and five car parks allocated exclusively to the unit.

Leased until October 2021 at $26,522.50 net per annum plus outgoings and GST, it is being aimed at both investors and owner-occupiers seeking a solid holding income.

It is listed at $425,000.