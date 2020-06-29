Gold Coast playground announced as Queensland’s best park

Bim’bimba Park in Pimpama won the Parks and Open Space category.

A playground on the northern Gold Coast has been recognised as the state’s best park after taking out a top industry gong.

Two Gold Coast winners were among 17 projects to be honoured by the Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards last night.

The impressive community play hub known as Bim’bimba Park in Pimpama, designed by Brisbane based Form Landscape Architects, won the Parks and Open Spaces category.

“Bim’bimba Park tells a rich, exciting and detailed story and has been underpinned by simple design principles that respond carefully to its setting to deliver a range of spaces for active play and recreation,” says Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture (AILA) Queensland Jury Chair Deb Robbins.