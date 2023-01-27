Gold Coast commercial: ’super site offers rare development opportunity

THE amalgamation of several blocks to form a “super site” on the Gold Coast is expected to generate plenty of interest among commercial developers and investors.

The 11,947sq m site, at 2-18 Nerang St, Nerang, is one of the largest commercial parcels to come to market in the Nerang Commercial District and offers mixed-use potential.

It’s owned by GTH Resorts, of which the Gold Coast Puljich family is a part owner.

Adrian Puljich, one of three managing directors at GTH and the CEO of GemLife, was key in acquiring the individual titles over the past two years.

The amalgamated holding was to be used for office space and a potential over-50s lifestyle

resort, but is now surplus to GTH requirements.

It has been brought to market under an expression of interest campaign, with offers closing on 27 February at 4pm.

Kollosche commercial sales agent Tony Grbcic, who is marketing the property alongside Adam Grbcic, said the parcel presented a rare opportunity for the market.

“The average lot size in Nerang is 1100sq m and amalgamations generally are very difficult to carry out,” Mr Grbcic said.

“Finding a parcel of land of this size, less than 20 minutes from the coast, is almost unheard of and is unlikely to come around again.”

In a central zoning area, Mr Grbcic said the associated planning permissions allowed for a mix of business, retail, professional, administrative, community, entertainment, and residential development opportunities.

“It has endless potential, be it building a school, residential towers or a medical precinct, and with four businesses currently operating from the site, it can be generating an income for an investor while DA plans are lodged,” he said.

Close to the M1 motorway and major arterial roads, the holding also backs onto the Nerang River, providing access to the Gold Coast waterways which, Mr Grbcic said, would allow for potential marine-based ventures.