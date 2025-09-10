Going big in Bangkok: Aussie businesses that have found success in Thailand’s capital

The allure of Bangkok isn’t just about its touristy ancient temples and floating markets — it’s a city pulsating with a distinct entrepreneurial energy. And for a new generation of Australian business leaders, the Thai capital is proving to be the perfect launchpad for innovation and growth.

With a dynamic consumer market and a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, these trailblazers are leveraging Bangkok’s unique blend of tradition and modernity to forge their own success stories.

Here, we explore the journeys of some of the Aussies who are not just doing business in Thailand but are actively shaping its future.

Read on to read the inspiring stories of Aussies who have built thriving businesses in one of Asia’s most competitive hubs.

Eat Me restaurant

Hailing from the Barossa Valley in South Australia, siblings Cherie and Darren Hausler, grew up immersed in the world of wine and hospitality.

With their parents running a vineyard and working at a local restaurant, the duo developed a passion for food and wine at a very early age.

As adults, they moved to Melbourne, immersing themselves in the city’s diverse dining scene but it was a trip to Bangkok in the mid-90s that would become a ‘Sliding Doors’ moment for the pair — a trip that both introduced them to a new food culture and sowed the seeds for what would become a life-changing business.

“We were captivated by Bangkok’s energy and culinary history,” they said. “We saw an opportunity to introduce their version of a Melbourne-style dining experience — relaxed yet refined, with a strong focus on wine—while embracing Thailand’s vibrant culture.”

Opening in 1998, Eat Me Restaurant began life on a shoe-string budget fueled by “the naivety of youth.” “We set out to simply create the kind of place where we would want to hang out,” they enthused. “A restaurant with good food, good wine and great people.”

Their gamble paid off and the eatery quickly became a staple for Bangkok’s creative and expat communities, in addition too hosting a slew of celebrities and diplomats, becoming a fixture on ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ lists and being featured in everything from “The New York Times” to the Michelin Guide.

Navigating challenges such as cultural adaptation, foreign ownership laws, and staff training was crucial to their success. The siblings admit they might have partnered with a local advisor sooner to streamline some of the early challenges. But, almost three decades on, and in the ever-evolving Bangkok restaurant scene, Eat Me continues to be a staple in the city — and one that continues to be immensely rewarding for the passionate pair.

“Eat Me’s continued and ever-changing journey has been amazing,” they reflected.”And while it remains our flagship we are exploring collaborations with international chefs and artists, as well as a potential for a wine-focused spin-off concept that would leverage our Barossa Valley roots. Stay tuned!”

Bloom & Earth Story

For John William Bailey — an entrepreneur from a small country town north of Melbourne — the pathway to success in Bangkok began with a music events company. In 2017, he founded Live Artists Asia, a profitable business that booked and ran live music events, which he credits as his “education in business in Asia”. However, when the pandemic hit, his business suffered, and he decided to change tact.

Seeing an opportunity in the evolving legal landscape the savvy entrepreneur began working on products in Thailand’s burgeoning cannabis industry, which led to the creation of Bloom one year later. An e-commerce platform for legal cannabis products, the brand was born out of a desire to create a trustworthy platform for quality medical cannabis.

“So much of the industry had very average or scam-like products,” he said of his decision to launch the business, which is now Thailand’s leading cannabis product provider.

In four short years the company grew to hit an impressive revenue of USD$1.4 million. However, during that time, the businessman already had aspirations to launch his new venture: functional mushroom health brand, Earth Story. Offering 100% organic, sustainable mushroom supplements, Mr Bailey and his team already boast sales in both Bangkok and Singapore and plan to take the brand Asia-wide.

And while he’s enjoyed success in the Thai capital, the Melbourne native admits that it hasn’t been without its challenges.

“Thai culture is wonderful but there are definitely challenges,” he commented. “The main culture phenomenon is ‘keeping face’ — if one of your workers makes a mistake, it’s very tricky to discipline them without hurting their feelings. There are also quite a few legal challenges to be aware of, but hiring a good legal team and accountant makes it much easier.

“In general though Bangkok is such a dynamic city and it has offered everything I wanted. It’s very entrepreneur-friendly and people support your business journey. If you’re driven and smart, you can jump the business hierarchy in a way that’s almost impossible in Australia.”

The Balanced Man

In 2010, Nathaniel Try was working in an Australian government call centre and as a music journalist in his hometown of Newcastle. But, after travelling the world and discovering yoga and meditation in Canada — where he amassed experience in Canada’s largest yoga studio — he became inspired to take a new career path: holistic health coach.

“I was backpacking in Thailand and loved the country so much that I decided to return here to live in 2013 because I knew there was a big expat community who needed support and coaching,” he said of his decision to relocate to the city more than decade ago.

Drawing on his experience helping individuals achieve physical strength, mental clarity, and lasting resilience, Try focused on a niche market.

“I help high-achieving men to show up as calm, strong and focused leaders by improving their health and fitness in a balanced and comprehensive way,” he explained.

During his first few years, the main challenge was carving out a space for himself in a new city. He built his network and became a leader in his field by working with international schools, hosting camps for teenagers, supporting Muay Thai fighters, and helping CEOs and embassy executives. His expertise also led him to serve as the wellness coach for 2,000 employees at Agoda’s head office for two years. He even ran a social change project called Digital Detox Asia.

Like many business owners operating abroad, Try faced his share of logistical hurdles. He acknowledges that navigating legal processes and getting the right visa was difficult at first, but became easier once he found the right local people to help him. But, 12 years on, the health and wellness guru feels “grateful and lucky” to have built his business in Bangkok, a city that has given him a unique vantage point to hone his skills.

“I’ve been able to help people from all walks of life, from all over the world and to become a leader in my field in one of the world’s major cities,” he said, adding that the journey has been “so enjoyable, transformative and rewarding” that he wouldn’t have done anything differently.

His current focus is on supporting his clients growth, health and fitness and passionately growing his online coaching course, The Balanced Man: “I am trying to use my skills, knowledge and experience to help men just like me who see the value in showing up each day as their greatest versions to be of high value to their families, friends and industries,” he said.

Aesops Bangkok

Originally from Sydney, John Gamvros grew up surrounded by the “storytelling, food, and family” that was central to his father’s small Greek restaurant in the affluent suburb of Double Bay — it was an upbringing that would stay with him throughout his life.

After building a career in brand strategy and marketing in Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, Mr Gamvros felt the call to build something for himself — and a relocation to Bangkok was the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.

“Bangkok wasn’t a long-term plan,” he explained “It started as a trip, turned into an opportunity.”

Taking the spirit of his father’s original restaurant and reimagining it for a new city he launched Aesops Bangkok — a high-energy Greek dining and entertainment experience which has become famous for its plate smashing, table dancing, and cocktails.

“It’s part-restaurant, part-show and part party,” he said. “It bridged a gap in the city’s market for an immersive dining concept.”

As a non-native business owner, Gamvros faced numerous challenges, including unfamiliar legal systems, language barriers, and hiring staff. He emphasised the need to “unlearn what you think you know and adapt fast” and credited finding the right local team and being “relentlessly hands-on” as the only way to get through it.

Since its launch, Aesops has grown from a niche idea to one of Bangkok’s most talked-about venues. After relocating to a larger rooftop site, the business has doubled both revenue and profit and built a loyal following. It has hosted celebrities and been featured in major media, and has also been awarded the Michelin Plate for the quality and authenticity of its Greek cuisine.

Looking back, Gamvros has “no regrets at all,” though he says he would have trusted his instincts and scaled sooner if he had to do it again. His future plans include launching a new speakeasy bar in 2026, exploring expansion into Phuket, and eventually licensing or franchising the Aesops concept globally.

“We’re also developing new experience-led hospitality concepts,” enthused the entrepreneur. “Our North Star is simple: to make every meal feel like an event — warm, generous, unforgettable and rooted in the spirit of Greek hospitality. Come hungry, leave happy, and don’t forget to shout ‘opa’!”