Global brands that went bust in Australia: truth behind biggest flops

They conquered America, thrived in Asia and it was assumed they would do the same in Australia only for their grand ambitions of market dominance to unravel.

Some of the biggest global brand failings in Australia have come under the microscope ahead of planned moves Down Under by a variety of US, European and Asian retail giants.

Ray White Commercial analyst Vanessa Rader said many of the top brands behind some of the biggest retail failures in Australia made many of the same strategic blunders.

She explained that they often launched into the country with big fanfare only for the hype to quickly vanish as the realities of the Australian market set in.

“They were so successful in their own market and didn’t realise it doesn’t always translate well,” she said.

“People love trying something they’ve seen overseas, but the novelty fades fast, especially for the businesses that don’t adapt to local tastes.”

The biggest global brands to misfire in Australia is a long list of what could have been:

DUNKIN’ DONUTS

Of all the American chains that flopped, Dunkin’ Donuts may be the most intriguing.

In the U.S., Dunkin’ is a juggernaut, selling coffee and donuts by the truckload. But in Australia, the brand simply couldn’t gain traction.

When Dunkin’ Donuts entered the market in the early 1980s, it expected Australians to embrace its sugary treats and fast-paced coffee service. Instead, locals barely noticed.

By the late 2000s, almost every Dunkin’ Donuts store in Australia had shut down, with little fanfare.

Even in 2014, when Dunkin’ expressed interest in a comeback, Australian consumers showed little enthusiasm.

One of Dunkin’s biggest mistakes was underestimating Australia’s cafe culture. Ms Rader said this was a common theme of food and beverage brands that misfired Down Under.

“It’s not simply different coffee culture. Japan has good coffee. Lots of countries have good coffee. It’s that, coupled with the expense,” she said.

“In Australia, because of the smaller demographic, companies often have to set their prices higher than in other countries where the catchment for a business is more densely populated.

“Higher prices can change (the appeal).”

STARBUCKS

Starbucks, the global coffee giant renowned for its ubiquitous presence, faced a humbling defeat in Australia.

When it stormed into the country in 2000, it came with a plan to perk up the market with the caramel macchiatos and frappuccinos that helped it dominate coffee sales in the US, Japan and other countries.

But Australia proved a harder market to crack than anticipated. The company famously underestimated how different the local coffee culture was to America, where drip-style coffee dominates.

By 2008, Starbucks had lost over $143 million in Australia, forcing it to close 61 of its 84 stores.

The company remains in Australia and has been gradually rebuilding its presence but the company is a shadow of what it is in countries like South Korea, where there are over 1500 stores, and the UK where there are close to 800.

TOPSHOP

For years, Topshop was the crown jewel of high-street fashion. In London the brand was a mainstay of stylish wardrobes. But in Australia? A failure.

After entering the Australian market in 2011 with grand ambitions, Topshop’s local operations collapsed just six years later, entering voluntary administration in 2017.

Topshop entered Australia with an aggressive expansion plan, opening flagship stores in Sydney and Melbourne. But one fatal mistake was immediately obvious to shoppers — pricing.

Australian prices were significantly higher than in the UK, despite a similar target audience.

While international shoppers could snag Topshop’s pieces for a bargain, Aussies were stumped with inflated prices and many turned to online retailers instead.

Customers also complained supply was patchy with common sizes in sought out items such as jeans frequently missing.

High franchise fees were charged by Topshop UK to its local backer, Australian retail veteran and Rebel co-founder Hilton Seskin, which likely kept prices high.

By mid-2017, the cracks in Topshop’s Australian operations had become gaping holes. Sales were declining, debts were mounting, and the brand’s high-profile retail locations became financial liabilities. Its final store in Sydney survived until Covid hit in 2020.

CARL’S JR.

Carl’s Jr. may have bit off more than it could chew when it entered Australia in 2016 with confidence, hoping to carve out a space in the crowded burger market.

At one time, it expressed plans to establish 300 stores in Australia but by 2024 most of the stores had shutdown.

The company struggled with high operational costs, logistic issues, and a marketing campaign that failed to resonate with locals.

Dissecting where Carl’s Jr went wrong, retail expert Professor Gray Mortimer told media in 2024 that a downturn in customer spending hurt the company.

It also failed to carve out a place for itself among the burger chains: brands like McDonalds and Hungrys Jacks could undercut it on price, while other brands offered more up-market burgers.

“Emerging players have carved a niche in the market by providing a better quality burger, like Burger Edge or Betty’s Burgers,” Professor Mortimer said.

“Being a relatively smaller player in a highly competitive and crowded market, with not a significantly different offer, you’re exposed more highly to those market pressures,” he said.

DENNY’S

For decades, Denny’s has been a symbol of late-night pancakes, bottomless coffee, and all-American diner culture.

Denny’s first set foot in Australia in the 1980s, hoping to replicate its American success with its late night service and comfort-food appeal.

The cracks began to show early. One of the biggest hurdles was cultural mismatch. Australians already had a strong cafe culture.

Australians love a big breakfast, but it has been argued by some commentators that they weren’t necessarily looking for diner fare at all hours of the day. At least not back then.

Denny’s also struggled financially. Australia’s high labour costs made the 24-hour business model difficult to sustain.

Expensive ingredients added to the problems – many of Denny’s signature dishes required ingredients that weren’t common in Australia. Importing certain American staples drove up costs.

By 1990, Denny’s Australian presence had dwindled to almost nothing and the last remaining locations quietly shut down.

KAUFLAND

Kaufland, the German “hypermarket” giant, entered Australia in 2017 with plans to disrupt the $100 billion grocery sector, backed by the financially powerful Schwarz Group, owner of Aldi rival Lidl.

The company invested $500 million in prime store sites and a distribution centre in Melbourne.

It’s exit from Australia is one of the more intriguing. Kaufland pulled out of the country in 2020 without opening a single store.

High start-up costs, difficulties securing fresh food supplies, and the time required to build scale were key challenges.

Ultimately, Schwarz’s declining European revenue and Lidl’s struggles in the US led to the decision to abandon Australia, focusing on other markets.

