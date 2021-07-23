Glendenning commercial property sells for $9.3m, around 4.8m above reserve

A freestanding warehouse with a concrete yard on 4,725sqm has gone crazy at auction, selling for nearly $5m above reserve.

The property at 2 – 4 Rayben Street, Glendenning sold for $9.3 million through auctioneer Damien Cooley, which was around $4.8 million above reserve.

The building itself occupies 842sqm and has two shutter doors while being situated on a corner.

The fully secure and fenced site has modern office accommodation and is currently leased on a month-to-month basis.

There is the potential to redevelop the site, with it located in a prime western Sydney location close to the M7 and M4 Motorways.

It was sold JLL agents Miguel Lee and Greg Pike.