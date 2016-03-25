Glen Waverley developments dubbed ‘Chapel St on steroids’

Glen Waverley is set to welcome a rooftop bar and restaurant to Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Glen Waverley’s credentials as one of Melbourne’s most vibrant destinations could soon rise to new heights.

A rooftop bar and restaurant, not typically seen outside of central Melbourne, is proposed for the eight-level building under construction at 52 Montclair Ave, just off the thriving Kingsway dining and entertainment precinct.

Ray White Commercial Glen Waverley’s Ryan Trickey says talks are underway for the landmark space, which has views to the Dandenongs, Yarra Valley and CBD.

“We are in negotiations with two groups,” Trickey says.

“It’s the preliminary stages at the moment. Only just now are we able to get up to that level.”

One of the businesses has a number of well-known ventures around Monash and the other owned a venue with a “rooftop element” in the CBD, Trickey says.

Monash councillor and chair of the Glen Waverley Activity Centre Advisory Committee Geoff Lake says the venue is an exciting prospect.

“Rooftop or elevated bars and restaurants work very well in Melbourne and in other places in bustling activity centres,” Lake says.

“So I think it’s a welcome addition to the Glen Waverley landscape.”

He says the suburb is fast becoming one of Melbourne’s entertainment hot spots.

“I think Glen Waverley is an emerging Chapel St on steroids … as far as an activity hub outside of the CBD, there’s not many places that compare,” Lake says.

“In another 10 years Glen Waverley will be seen as an iconic place to go out for a meal, like Northcote, Chapel St or St Kilda are at the moment.”

Glen Waverley Traders Association president Christo Christophidis says the proposed rooftop bar and restaurant will be great for the area if a responsible tenant is locked in.

But he says the council needs to improve parking in the hub to deal with its growing popularity.

“We want more parking built,” Christophidis says.

Trickey says ‘Montclair’ will be the first wholly-commercial building of its height in the Glen Waverley activity centre.

“The building will house up to 12 tenants, many of who will be in food and entertainment adding to the reputation of this precinct,” Trickey says.

“Additionally, new businesses offer the community opportunities for new jobs and at full occupancy the building could employ more than 250 people.”

Construction is expected to be completed by early June. The entire building will have a licence to trade until 1am seven days a week.

This story was originally published on The Leader.