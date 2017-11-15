Glam coffee cart among winners at Eat Drink Design awards

The Campos Barangaroo cafe won one of the major awards at the Eat Drink Design awards. Picture: Trevor Mein.

A humble – yet glamorous – coffee cart is among the winners at the annual Eat Drink Design awards, which celebrate the best designed restaurants, cafes, bars and retail spaces in Australia.

The golden creation for pop-up cafe Campos Barangaroo was the brainchild of Woods Bagot and sits in the lobby at Barangaroo’s Tower 3.

Referred to as the “jewellery box”, the cafe was awarded the prize for Best Retail Design at the awards, and features woven brass mesh panels that are intended to provide a contrast to the building’s sandstone walls nearby.

The other winners at the Eat Drink Design awards include:

Best Bar Design: The Dolphin Hotel, Surry Hills

Best restaurant design: Viet Next Door, South Australia

Best cafe design: Morris and Heath, Victoria

Best installation design: Noma Australia, Sydney

Best identity design: Jackalope Hotel, Victoria

