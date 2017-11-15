Real commercial

Glam coffee cart among winners at Eat Drink Design awards

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 15 NOVEMBER 2017
The Campos Barangaroo cafe won one of the major awards at the Eat Drink Design awards. Picture: Trevor Mein.
The Campos Barangaroo cafe won one of the major awards at the Eat Drink Design awards. Picture: Trevor Mein.

A humble – yet glamorous – coffee cart is among the winners at the annual Eat Drink Design awards, which celebrate the best designed restaurants, cafes, bars and retail spaces in Australia.

The golden creation for pop-up cafe Campos Barangaroo was the brainchild of Woods Bagot and sits in the lobby at Barangaroo’s Tower 3.

Barangaroo cafe Eat Drink Design awards

The cafe sits in the lobby at Barangaroo Tower 3. Picture: Trevor Mein.

Referred to as the “jewellery box”, the cafe was awarded the prize for Best Retail Design at the awards, and features woven brass mesh panels that are intended to provide a contrast to the building’s sandstone walls nearby.

The other winners at the Eat Drink Design awards include:

Best Bar Design: The Dolphin Hotel, Surry Hills

The Dolphin Hotel Tom Ferguson

Sydney’s The Dolphin Hotel. Picture: Tom Ferguson

Dolphin Hotel Surry Hills Sydney

The Dolphin Hotel in Surry Hills. Picture: Tom Ferguson.

Best restaurant design: Viet Next Door, South Australia

Viet Next Door Pennington South Australia

The Viet Next Door restaurant at Pennington in South Australia. Picture: Jonathan VDK

Best cafe design: Morris and Heath, Victoria

Morris and Heath cafe Hoppers Crossing Eat Drink Design Awards

Morris and Heath cafe at Hoppers Crossing in Victoria. Picture: Tom Blachford.

Best installation design: Noma Australia, Sydney

Noma Australia Barangaroo Sydney

Noma Australia was a 10-week installation at Barangaroo in Sydney. Picture: Paul Barbera.

Best identity design: Jackalope Hotel, Victoria

Jackalope Hotel branding Eat Drink Design awards

The Mornington Peninsula’s Jackalope Hotel was recognised for its branding design.

Check out the full list of winners and commendations from the Eat Drink Design awards here.

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.