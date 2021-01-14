Girl Guides sell landmark Sydney property after 70 years to mystery buyer for undisclosed price

Mystery surrounds the sale of North Turramurra’s landmark Girl Guide Training and Outdoor Centre, which has been sold after coming to market late last year for the first time in 70 years.

An unidentified not-for-profit foundation has bought the 8.11ha property, known as Glengarry Camp, at 61 Miowera Rd, for an undisclosed sum.

The property was marketed and sold by Ray White Commercial Western Sydney Managing Director Peter Vines, Director Victor Sheu and Ray White Commercial Metropolitan Sydney Director Sam Hadgelias, alongside advisers Charter Keck Cramer, led by Sam Barrow.

“Land parcels of this size in built-up areas are extremely rare and the site is zoned private recreation which has very specific uses and does not suit development,” Mr Vines said.

He said the organisation had offered the site for expressions of interest to gauge market interest in either selling or leasing the property.

“The site ultimately sold to a not-for-profit foundation who was willing to maintain the existing community involvement and was willing to work with the Guides to provide the Guides ongoing access and use of the site in the years to come,” he said.

Mr Sheu said the campaign attracted a huge amount of interest with more than 130 inquiries, more than 30 private inspections, and 12 contracts issued.

“The serene tranquillity offered by the site attracted a range of users – but it was predominantly community groups, schools and organisations that wished to carry on the activities of camping and community involvement, that the site has served in the past,” he said.

“The purchaser will look to upgrade the existing facilities and be engaged with the intention to focus on community works moving forward with the site.”

Mr Hadgelias said the Girl Guides had very mixed emotions about selling the property as it has been a huge part of their history and thousands of girls have been through the facility.

Helen White, CEO of Girl Guides NSW, ACT and NT, said the centre had been a tremendous asset to the Girl Guides for many years.

“However, as an organisation, we believe that our resources can be used elsewhere to continue to provide a safe space for girls and young women to develop life and leadership skills while instilling a desire to act on issues that they care about, contributing to their communities in locally-based programs for our members,” she said.

The property comes with a gathering hall, commercial kitchen, accommodation, multi purpose cottages and rooms as well as outdoor recreation activities.

Its zoning would make it suitable for a range of private recreational uses including camping grounds, childcare and community facilities.

