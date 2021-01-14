Pymble Ladies’ College pays Wesley Mission $12.39m for Vision Valley retreat centre

Pymble Ladies’ College (PLC) has taken ownership of an Arcadia retreat and conference centre owned by the Wesley Mission for over 40 years.

The upper north shore private school settled on the 29.54ha Wesley Vision Valley just before Christmas and ahead of the school year.

CoreLogic reveals PLC paid $12.39m for the property that can accommodate 274 guests and has two pools, playing fields and an archery range.

Ray White Commercial — Western Sydney managing director Peter Vines said the school was up against strong competition from over 15 groups after a site with good proximity to Sydney.

“We had a number of religious groups, education providers and lots of private schools wanting the site,” he said.

Mr Vines said private schools are increasingly looking to scope out large scale recreation facilities such as Wesley Vision Valley as land becomes harder to find.

“In the competitive world of private schools, having a unique offering where you can do outdoor education or camping with plenty of infrastructure is a priceless experience that they can offer,” he said.

In a statement last year announcing the news to the school community on their website, PLC said the site would allow students more accessible outdoor education opportunities, “which was vital for personal development and character development”.

PLC director of experiential learning Stuart Clark said the site would allow him to plan for off-grid activities as well as making use of existing facilities.

“With the acquisition of Vision Valley, we go from one stand-alone outdoor education event per year off site … to potentially offering multiple events around that curriculum each year,” he said in the announcement.

The property at 7A Vision Valley Road includes a main auditorium, commercial kitchen, open-air amphitheatre, offices and meeting rooms. Recreation amenities include a camp fire, rock climbing wall, water slide, abseiling and flying fox.

It has been a popular location for school camps, disadvantage children, church groups, as well as a facility for professional development courses.

Speaking to media at the time of the listing, Wesley Mission CEO reverend Keith Garner said proceeds from the sale would go to funding the 120 plus programs and essential community services across Australia.