Gina Rinehart: Australia’s richest person selling off $300m portfolio

News
James MacSmith | 13 APRIL 2021
Australia’s wealthiest person, Gina Rinehart is selling off around $300m of her incredible property portfolio and an area 50 per cent bigger than Greater Sydney.

The mining magnate has put parts of her livestock and cattle stations real estate portfolio in the Northern Territory and Western Australia on the market.

The listings include over 100,000 head of cattle and almost 18,760 sqm or 1.876 million hectares. According to the ABS, the Sydney metro area covers 12,400 sqm.

Willeroo Station in the Northern Territory. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

Willeroo Station in the Northern Territory is one of several properties up for sale. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

According to the AFR, the sell off is around 20 per cent of the agricultural land owned by Ms Rinehart.

She is looking to take advantage of fertile market conditions for agricultural holdings.

Rural giant Elders will sell off the land and cattle via expressions of interest.

The listing includes the Aroona, Willeroo, Riveren and Inverway stations in the NT.

Willeroo Station in the Northern Territory. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

Ms Rinehart is selling off property in NT and WA. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

In WA, Ms Rinehart is planning to offload Nerriama Station and leaseholds in Ruby Plains and Sturt Creeks.

The holdings are expected to gain considerable interest from local and world players already heavily entrenched in the beef market.

“The demand for Australian protein is real and poised for exponential growth as world populations continue to grow and prosper.

Supplied Editorial For SA Weekend

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart is expected to recoup more than $300m from the sale. Picture: Supplied

Investing now to participate in the Australian supply response is an enormous opportunity,” Elders’ general manager of real estate, Tom Russo, told the AFR.

Earlier this year, Ms Rinehart was also in the headlines for her real estate moves when linked to the Sunshine Coast’s hot property market over the summer.

Willeroo Station in the Northern Territory. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

More than 100,000 head of cattle will be sold. Picture: Hancock Agriculture

The Daily Telegraph reported in February, Ms Rinehart had become a holidaying Noosa regular over the summer, with heightened speculation that she had splashed out on a holiday home on the Sunshine Coast.

Local real estate vendors were lining up hoping for her largesse, but she may have sealed an off-market deal for the home of her desire.

A property on sought-after Mossman Court in Noosa. Picture: Tom Offermann Real Estate.

She apparently pinpointed the Mossman Court inland riverfront strip as her preferred destination whenever she’s keen to escape her Brisbane riverfront location.

There are fewer than 40 houses on the court widely considered the most prestigious riverfront address.

They often have their own private stretch of sand and a jetty.

