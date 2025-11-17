Gilberton church building home to Adelaide Bridal Collective sells

A buyer has said ‘I do’ to a century-old church that’s home to a popular Adelaide wedding dress boutique.

The prominent Gilberton building at 11 Park Tce, which has been a retail outlet for the Adelaide Bridal Collective for the past four years, has sold in a $1.8m deal.

Boffo Real Estate’s Zachary Varacalli said the bridal boutique would remain at the site following its sale.

“They are investors who purchased the property so they’re keen to retain the current tenants there,” said Mr Varacalli, who sold the property with John Riggall.

“They have future plans but not for some time.”

Mr Varacalli said they didn’t plan on making any changes until “five to 10 years down the track”.

An existing lease agreement means Adelaide Bridal Collective retains the use of the property until 2026, with the right to renew for a further two years.

Mr Varacalli said it attracted strong interest throughout the campaign from a range of buyers, including those interested in using it for commercial ventures and others wanting to convert it into a home.

The former church hit the market in June and attracted strong interest immediately, with Boffo Real Estate agent John Riggall fielding 30 inquiries from prospective buyers within the first 24 hours.

Built in 1911 on a 815sqm corner allotment, the original building comprising a large, central main hall and eight smaller rooms – formerly Sunday school classrooms – served as the Thompson Memorial Congregational Chapel.

It was extended one year later to include a rear hall, which was used as a gymnasium, and a kitchen.

Over time, toilet facilities and a shed have also been added.

The Italian Christian Assembly of God Pentecostal Church took over the property in 1977 before it later became the Adelaide Faith Chapel.

Mr Riggall said in July that the vendor bought the building in 2019 and leased it to the Adelaide Bridal Collective, with long-term plans to convert it to a “home-slash-office’’.

He said a change in circumstances prompted the sale.

“You see what people do with churches these days and this could be a ripper,’’ Mr Riggall said at the time.

– with Lauren Ahwan