Geelong’s Ryrie St Markets to make way for five-star hotel

A five-star hotel has been slated for Geelong’s Ryrie St Markets after the city landmark had sold.

A consortium of Melbourne buyers have secured the former market in a confidential multi-million dollar deal, L & D Real Estate director Varun Sharma says.

Sharma says the value of the sale will not be disclosed.

The property was listed with $4.5 million price hopes when it previously hit the market in 2017.

The consortium wants to build a five-star hotel on the site, retaining the heritage-protected facade, Sharma told the Advertiser.

He says it is hoped planning approval for the large-scale development will occur soon, once plans have been finalised and submitted to the council.

“They want to bring a five-star hotel there,” Sharma says.

“They want to work with the council now, start working with the council from next week and hopefully they will get approval and a permit from the council in three to six months and then they are ready to go,” he says.