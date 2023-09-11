GeelongPort offers strategic hub next to Spirit of Tasmania terminal

Geelong’s port operator is touting a strategic site for a purpose-built logistics hub next to the Spirit of Tasmania terminal at Corio Quay.

The 38,000sq m parcel of land at 35 Crowle St, North Geelong, would allow occupants to design and built their own purpose-built facility within the GeelongPort site on Corio Bay.

CBRE agents Todd Grima, Harry Kalaitziz and Tom Hayes are calling for expressions of interest to lease the property, closing November 1.

The site provides unparalleled supply chain connectivity with road, rail and port access and is suitable for a port-related user that will have the ability to develop the area based on their operational needs, such as a transport or cold storage facility.

Key features of the property include ground lease or pre-lease available and a low site coverage allowing for future expansion.

The land is between the Spirit of Tasmania terminal and GrainCorp’s Geelong export terminal and adjacent to an existing rail loop, creating operational efficiencies.

Spirit of Tasmania opened its Geelong terminal is 2022 after signing a 30-year lease for the Corio Quay site, where two new roll-on roll-off ships on order will expand the capacity of passengers, passenger vehicles and freight vehicles crossing Bass Strait.

The property is 4km to Geelong’s city centre and 12km to Avalon Airport, with transport connections to rail and freeway to Melbourne and western Victoria.

GeelongPort general manager of commercial Elias Anastasiou said it was a prime location at a world class port that facilitates more than $7b in trade annually.

“The location of our port provides easy access to key trade routes for Victoria’s supply chain and has access to a large pool of skilled labour currently available in the greater Geelong area,” he said.

“This is a very unique site, strategically located adjacent to Spirit of Tasmania’s Victorian home making it a great opportunity for Bass Strait related freight or cold storage operators.

“It is also strategically located opposite the GrainCorp, and Malteurop facilities adjacent to the existing rail loop.”

GeelongPort operates more than 90ha of land and 15 Corio Bay berths at Corio Quay and Lascelles Wharf, providing land, infrastructure and services to facilitate trade for some of Victoria’s largest businesses.

Geelong is Victoria’s second-largest port, managing close to 12m tonnes of cargo and 600 vessel visits per year, supporting agriculture, construction, energy, and tourism sectors.