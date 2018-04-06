Geelong servo comes with flowing income

The petrol station site at 404-408 Shannon Ave, Newtown goes to auction on April 19.

A Newtown service station site is expected to attract interest above $1.5 million when it goes to auction this month.

The 2086sq m property at 404-408 Shannon Ave, Newtown, is a prime corner site occupied by a Caltex service station (leased through Bonney Energy), a Subway restaurant and a Muzz Buzz drive-through coffee outlet.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy says the site is being sold as a property with an ongoing income stream.

“It’s a site that for a long time housed a Caltex service station under the Chisholm Petroleum banner, which sold out to the Bonney Energy Group in 2011,” Darcy says.

“There is a lease to Bonney Energy and Subway and Muzz Buzz, so it is being sold as a property with an income,” he says.

“It’s also an opportunity to occupy.”

Darcy says the property generates an annual income of more than $93,000.

There is some good opportunity for growth in the rental profile. So there is an upside there for someone to derive an income,” he says

Market reviews for rentals fall due in March 2019 for Bonney Energy, in May 1919 for Muzz Buzz and September 2020 for Subway.

Darcy says placing a value on the property is a difficult task because of its nature.

“This has got an income,” he says.

“The land area is considerable.

“I think this has a real intangible quality in terms of value,” he says.

The last service station site to sell in the area was the redeveloped United Petroleum leased centre at 302-306 Aberdeen St, Manifold Heights.

That service centre was sold with a 20-year lease with further options to 2061 with the independent fuel retailer for $5.61 million in 2016.

404-408 Shannon Ave, Newtown goes to auction on April 19 at 1pm.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser first appeared as “Investor can pump plenty off prime Newtown servo site”.