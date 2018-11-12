Geelong Quarter lifts veil on precinct design

Geelong Quarter is expected to be completed in mid-2020.

The developer behind the new $150 million Geelong Quarter precinct has revealed the designs for the regional hub.

Geelong Quarter, which will a new 180-room Holiday Inn hotel, a 1000sqm retail plaza, 7400sqm of commercial office space and 14 luxury apartments, was officially launched last week, ahead of a construction start date later this month.

Overlooking Corio Bay, the developer is expected to be finished in 2020.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Franze Developments expects 1500 residents, workers and visitors to frequent the precinct each day.

The Holiday Inn will be the development’s calling card, with the $75 million hotel to be the largest hotel built in the Geelong region in almost 20 years.

It will feature a sky lobby, pool, gym, restaurant, bar and cafe and is scheduled to open in mid to late 2020.

Franze Developments managing director Paul Franze says it is hoped Geelong Quarter will continue to drive the regional city forward.

“As Geelong continues to experience rapid growth in population and visitation, it is increasingly important to create a new link between the CBD, the arts precinct and the bay to ensure Geelong remains a highly desirable international waterfront city, with world-class facilities,” Franze says.

Meanwhile, the development’s office component – 44 Ryrie – will be home to about 600 workers, while retail tenancies will occupy spaces on the ground level.