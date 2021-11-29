Geelong project a dream home for weary travellers

A dream home and a sizeable income is available in a bespoke inner city complex on the market in Geelong.

Deb and Rowan Kent created Nomads Nest at 1-5/94 Gheringhap St, Geelong, which includes a custom three-storey residence complete with rooftop swimming pool and water views, along with four self-contained apartments for short stays.

The couple have placed the property — and its business — on the market with price hopes from $4.5 million to $4.95 million.

Gartland Property agent Tom Luxton said developments in the region, such as the start of construction of Geelong’s new Spirit of Tasmania passenger terminal in Corio Quay, future plans to provide a rail link and grow Avalon Airport and a proposed fast rail connection from Melbourne provide a solid base to grow the accommodation sector.

“It’s great for confidence in this sector to see these other accommodation venues going up,” Mr Luxton said.

The complex was custom-built to provide the dual purpose as a residence and short stay accommodation that’s come through the Covid lockdowns in a healthy position.

The apartments cater for couples, but there’s significant demand from corporate clients who provide a steady income even through the first Covid lockdown.

Ms Kent said they’ve been operating at 80 per cent capacity, giving buyers a solid platform to grow the business.

She said it’s a hands-off operation, with customer inquiries handled on booking.com, while the owners send visitors messages with check-in and check-out instructions.

“The first Covid lockdowns (in 2020) didn’t affect is because we had a lot of Melbourne business clients stay with us,” she said.

“Mind you, one has been here for two and a half years. He started for three weeks and would extend and now he’s here to January. He like it, it’s like home to him.”

Each apartment, dubbed Buckley, Kardinia, Latrobe and Moorabool, has a full kitchen and are uniquely decorated.

The owners designed enough flexibility into the architecture to expand the number of bedrooms available in the main residence and convert some apartments for other use.

Each residence is separately titled, allowing new owners to sell off portions of the property.

The main residence has two bedrooms, with the design able to accommodate a third, with ensuites and three living zones on each level leading up to the terrace that basks in the northern sunlight.

Repurposed timber is used in a feature-lit staircase and contrasts and bespoke concrete wall that becomes a work of art in the evening light, with a lift providing alternative carriage between floors.

Polished concrete floors downstairs complement American oak in the kitchen and butler’s pantry, while a glassed internal atrium draws natural light deep into the internal spaces.

The part-infinity edged takes in views of the bay, city skyline and GMHBA Stadium lights from the terrace.