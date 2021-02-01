Geelong: Northern suburbs healthcare hub seeks medical centre, cafe operators

A premium healthcare hub is ready to take shape in Geelong’s northern suburbs this year.

The new facility will emerge on a strategic site next to Bunning’s Norlane hardware store a year after the city’s main public health organisation opened the Barwon Health North urgent care centre nearby.

Developers are seeking expressions of interest from operators to lease a two-storey medical centre within the facility.

The complex already has leases in place for a day surgery, dental surgery and a 118-place childcare centre.

Agents are also seeking expressions of interest to lease the cafe space within the development at 21-29 Princes Highway, Norlane.

Gartland Property Geelong agent Michael De Stefano said construction was expected to start on the project in April.

It will comprise five buildings on a 5500sq m site, which combines the land components of eight houses fronting the six-lane arterial road, Denver Street and Arunga Avenue.

“There is a number of things to be built on that site and we’re seeking expressions of interest to lease the medical centre, which is permitted for 10 GPs,” Mr De Stefano said.

“What we have there is a medical centre available and a cafe available but already committed to that site is a dental surgery, a day surgery and a 118-place childcare centre.

“So what we are trying to seek is a medical group. We’ve got a permit for 10 medical practitioners, along with pharmacy, radiology, allied health, pathology, so they can put a number of things there.

“It would create a real medical hub that’s really required in the northern suburbs of Geelong. We know the north has been left out.

“It will create an allied health precinct there that would go extremely well.”

From a business perspective, it’s a high-profile site next to Bunnings and close to McDonalds and KFC.

“It’s fairly strategically positioned in terms of Bunnings and there is already those anchor tenants there in terms of a day surgery and dental surgery,” Mr De Stefano said.

“In terms of traffic, every time there is a KFC and McDonalds nearby it’s a high-traffic area and there’s all bus services available along the Princes Highway and it’s near the train station, which is less than a kilometre.

The site will offer 77 on-site car parks.