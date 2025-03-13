Gasometer Hotel to close as Melbourne live music venue, gastropub replacement expected

Live music is dead at the Gasometer, with the iconic Smith Street pub now expected to be reborn as an up-market gastropub.

After more than 150 years as a staple of the city’s live music scene, the Collingwood institution will close its doors at the end of March.

The final show booked is for March 29, for band Once Were Lost.

RELATED: Suburban smells that could help sell your home

‘Uninhabitable’ western suburbs dump sold for $4m

Art expo boss lists coastal Melb ‘nightclub’ home

Past headliners have included rock band Jet and punk outfit The Saints.

CBR Brokers business broker Lloyd Nunn said the venue’s fate was “part of a much larger problem sweeping through Melbourne’s hospitality and entertainment industries”.

“I have no idea what the future holds for the Gas, the landlord is putting a group together to take it over, and from what I’ve heard, they might be turning it into one of those big gastropubs or something similar,” Mr Nunn said.

“But it doesn’t look like live music will be part of the plan – it’s a real shame because venues like this are the lifeblood of Melbourne’s culture.”

However, the agent added that running a live music venue in the current climate had become nearly impossible.

“The building itself is in bad shape; it needs a lot of work,” he said.

“And with the market the way it is, landlords aren’t investing in live music anymore. They’re going where the money is, and right now, that’s not in music.”

Venue operator James Martelletti recently confirmed he would be ceasing operations at the famed pub after taking it on in 2021 with the hope of keeping its legacy alive.

Mr Marteletti has said operating costs, payroll tax, insurance costs and utility bills were all part of the reason for his venues closure.

However, Mr Nunn said heightened land tax bills from the government had forced many landlords to drive up rents up to the point where tenants could no longer afford the bill — leading to closures.

He added that it was also hitting punters who were struggling to afford a night out when beers cost $16 a pint, while a family going out for a pub meal was struggling to do so for under $150.

With venue closures accelerating, Mr Nunn said landlords were cycling through tenants more frequently, with struggling operators quickly replaced by new businesses.

With Melbourne’s music and hospitality industries struggling to stay afloat, Mr Nunn said urgent government intervention was needed to prevent further losses.

“The state and federal governments need to step in, fast,” he said.

“We need an insurance scheme, like they have for flood-prone homes. Hospitality venues — especially live music venues — are being crushed by insurance costs. If we had a government-backed insurance scheme, it would take a huge burden off businesses.”

Australian Idol 2023 finalist Josh Hannan performed one of the final gigs at the Gasometer on March 7, launching his debut EP Dead Heart to a packed house.

As Hannan sang Aftermath, the weight of the moment was undeniable, with the lyrics — Lovers, picking up the pieces, drowning in the aftermath” — echoing the sense of loss felt by many as the Gasometer prepares to shut its doors.

With operators also grappling with payroll tax, staff costs and landlords passing on land tax hikes, there is now no room for the private sector to address the issue on its own.

“If we don’t fix this, we’re going to lose every small venue in the inner city,” Mr Nunn said.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: The booming party island Aussies are calling home

Vomiting and suffocating from the smell: Melb family’s horror find

Bayswater North auction action sparks warning to other sellers

david.bonaddio@news.com.au