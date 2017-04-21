Future of Rosella sauce factory revealed

Architect drawings of plans for the former Rosella factory in Richmond. Picture: Rothelowan.

The future face of Melbourne’s former Rosella sauce factory has been revealed, with images emerging of a striking office building above the complex’s old brick showroom.

BRW Rich lister and retirement village developer Zig Inge bought the Richmond property late last year for a reported $12.5 million, but his plans for the site were unknown until now.

In pictures posted on the website of architects Rothelowan, the site’s heritage-listed red brick corner building has a seven-level office complex built in the airspace above the factory, which lies alongside a railway line.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The factory’s historic facade will be preserved beneath.

The sauce factory was built in 1905 and operated until the 1980s, when it was shut down and many of its buildings repurposed for other uses.

Inge bought the property in October for almost twice what previous owner Spec Property paid for it four years earlier.