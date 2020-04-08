Top 5: Future North Ryde shops lead the way in NSW

Industrial listings are beginning to win even more hearts and minds in New South Wales’ commercial property market, but it was a yet-to-be-completed shopping centre and a potential student development opportunity that drew the most eyes over the past week.

Here are NSW’s weekly top five listings, according to Realcommercial data.

TENANTS VIE FOR FUTURE NORTH RYDE SHOPS

Lachlan’s Square Village, 1 Jarvis Circuit, North Ryde

Retailers are continuing to seek space in major population growth zones, with a soon-to-be-opened shopping centre in Sydney’s west rising to the top of NSW’s commercial property listings.

The Lachlan’s Square Village retail hub in North Ryde (above) ranked as the number one listing in the state last week as it ramps up its campaign to secure tenants for its 17 specialty retail spaces.

Anchored by a Coles supermarket, the property has shops ranging from 30sqm to 500sqm and is slated to open soon.

STUDENT ACCOMODATION IN THIS CHIPPENDALE BUILDING’S FUTURE?

18 City Road, Chippendale

This Chippendale retail and office building might seem an unlikely place for student accommodation, but with USYD, UTS, TAFE NSW and the University of Notre Dame all within close proximity, the idea is already generating investor interest.

The vendor has engaged planning consultants to prepare plans for a 23-room student accommodation development (STCA) to tap into the in-demand market for student digs, and with 255sqm of land and 503sqm of total building area, including a large entertainment terrace and rooftop overlooking Victoria Park, it’s an appealing proposition.

The site is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on April 30.

FIVE DOCK PROPERTY TOPS INDUSTRIAL MARKET

104 Queens Road, Five Dock

Industrial assets are among the most in-demand commercial properties nationally, and this Five Dock warehouse was the pick of the bunch amongst NSW listings over the past week.

The Queens Rd property is a receiver sale and its expressions of interest campaign was due to close on Thursday, April 2, though the listing remains live as of this week.

To be sold with vacant possession, the 210sqm warehouse sits on a 354sqm block of land in a prominent industrial area and has high clearance loading capabilities and parking at the front.

NEWCASTLE BOARDING HOUSE A HOP AND SKIP FROM THE BEACH

82 Parkway Avenue, Cooks Hill

Only 700 metres from the beach and comprising 54 rooms, this boarding house in inner-city Newcastle has the potential for a boost in income or potential development in the coming years.

Known as ‘Elizabeth House’, the Cooks Hill property features large communal lounge and dining rooms, a commercial kitchen, eleven bathrooms and a laundry and is being sold with tenancies in place.

Agents say an investor could grow the existing income stream by filling the remaining tenancies, or seek to take advantage of a number of future flexible development options.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on May 1.

TRUCK YARD WITH FLEXIBLE OPTIONS

42 – 46 Alfred Road, Chipping Norton

Whether it’s the future home of your business, or an investment with a strong holding income, this industrial site at Chipping Norton already has many admirers.

Offered with a potential six to 12-month leaseback to the current tenant, returning $33,000 per month, the property will afford a buyer the time to plot their next move.

Its features include a 9194sqm landholding, 2378sqm of buildings, access through 12 roller doors and the ability to split the factory into two separate areas.

With the potential to increase the building size (STCA), it’s an asset with an array of options.