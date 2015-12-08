Fruit Ninja creators slice into Red Hill

Where do the creators of the second most popular iPhone game of all time go when they’re leasing a new office?

Brisbane, as it turns out.

Halfbrick Studios, the developer of Fruit Ninja, which has been downloaded more than one billion times since its launch in 2010, will set up shop at the former Sunny Queen Eggs factory in Red Hill, after signing a five-year lease for the 2200sqm space.

The video game developer, which made hundreds of millions of dollars after creating the game in which players chop up flying fruit, will pay $450,000 annually for its new home base.

The open plan office underwent a $5.5 million refurbishment and retrofit after Sunny Queen Eggs vacated the building at 25 Musgrave Rd.

The lease is the latest in a string of key leases to video game companies in Brisbane this year, with Gameloft taking out a 650sqm space in Newstead and Red Eye Apps leasing a 355sqm office.

A common theme amongst groups is citing the ample availability of potential employees in the Brisbane market with the required skills and developing experience

CBRE’s Mel Pikos and Michael Skarparis negotiated the latest deal for the Red Hill property, which lies just north of the Brisbane CBD.

Pikos says the building’s internal layout held considerable appeal for creative groups and was ideal for Halfbrick’s requirements.

“Following the immense success of Fruit Ninja, which has been downloaded more than one billion times, Halfbrick Studios has experienced exponential growth, and, as a result, required additional facilities that would enable further expansion,” Pikos says.

“25 Musgrave Rd provides for a creative experience, with the former Sunny Queen Eggs building being completely refurbished internally, whilst still maintaining internal character elements.”

“Some of the key building features that appealed to Halfbrick include the exposed ceiling grid spray painted black, large internal stair with void, multiple break-out and chill-out zones, large rooftop area overlooking the Brisbane CBD, and even an original chick hatchery room that has been converted to a meeting room.”

Skarparis says Brisbane was quickly developing a reputation as a hub for IT and gaming companies.

“A common theme amongst groups is citing the ample availability of potential employees in the Brisbane market with the required skills and developing experience.”