From rockin’ to refined: The resurrection of Rokeby Road in Subiaco

It was the coolest nightlife destination in Perth, but at the turn of millennium, Subiaco’s famous high street began to lose its lustre. Two decades on, Rokeby Road is now enjoying a post-pandemic renaissance – and a refined one at that.

If you were a Perth native of legal age in the 1990s and early 2000s, it’s likely you rocked out on Rokeby Road at some point.

The buzzing high street was once a mecca for beer swillers, partying professionals and raucous footy fans who had attended an arvo game at Subiaco Oval.

At the centre of the action was the Subiaco Hotel – still one of Perth’s most iconic watering holes.

Kim Knight, owner of The Regal Theatre – which sits across the street from the hotel – said ‘The Subi’ was the place to be.

“It was always packed out with bands to see and there would be a queue all the way down the street to get in,” Ms Knight recalled.

In those heady days, The Regal Theatre hosted such starry names as Scottish comedian Billy Connolly and Dame Edna Everage – alter ego of the late, great Barry Humphries.

“On a Friday and Saturday night people would come to a show and then head across the street to The Subi to kick on. Back then we didn’t have all the small wine bars that have popped up here over the last few years. It was just a very different time.”

Subiaco-based fund manager, Damian Collins, also reflected on the high street as a “party town” – a frothy mix of western suburb locals and punters who would travel from other areas of the city to frequent the street’s nightclubs.

“I remember the days of the old Red Sea club and also Llama Bar, which was on the corner of Rokeby Road and Hay Street. It was definitely a nightlife hub in the nineties.”

“Then it died a slow death.”

Small bars, footy and the decline of Rokeby Road

In 2006, the small bar concept was introduced into Western Australian liquor legislation, which saw a slew of snazzy wine bars and boutique pubs pop-up across the city.

Everywhere except Rokeby Road.

What should have been a major boom for the high street ironically marked the beginning of its downfall.

“We were slow on the uptake of the small bar wave, which became very popular in places like Leederville or Mount Lawley and Northridge. People eventually stopped coming here,” explained Kim Knight.

“They wanted more choice, so they started going to areas where they could barhop from two or three different locations rather than having to stay in the same venue all night.”

If the small bar fiasco suggested the beginning of Rokeby Road’s decline, the decommissioning of Subiaco Oval in 2017 – and its demolition two years later – sounded its death knell.

“There were only around 22 games played there a season, but Subiaco Oval still brought in a lot of foot traffic to Rokeby Road on game days. When the AFL moved to the newly built Optus Stadium, that was probably the lowest point for the area,” said Damian Collins.

“It’s not fully back to its glory, but the street has certainly gotten a lot better in the last couple of years. I think the catalyst for that has been new housing and redevelopment projects which has led to the arrival of new bars, cafes and restaurants.”

Coming back to life

Winemaker and long-time Subiaco resident, Larry Cherubino, has witnessed Rokeby Road endure its highs to lows and back again.

“I certainly think that the football leaving was a turning point, as the mix of businesses changed and there was a shift towards a focus on dining outlets. And now some vibrancy has started to return to the area,” Mr Cherubino told realcommercial.com.au.

“I still consider it to be the best high street in Perth.”

In early 2021, Mr Cherubino launched his small wine bar and restaurant, Cherubino City Cellar, above gourmet providore Simon Johnson Foods.

“We always wanted a bar in the area and had been looking at that space for almost 12 years before deciding to go for it,” the businessman explained.

“There wasn’t much happening here at the time and people thought we were a bit nuts for opening a bar upstairs with no street frontage. But Rokeby Road – and Subiaco for that matter – was and is great. We just backed an area we’ve always thought had loads of potential.”

Bar Amelie is another example of the many new cafes, restaurants and bars popping up on Rokeby Road, marking the high street’s transformation into a sophisticated hospitality destination.

Owner Kat Dehavilland opened the modern Australian-style tapas bar on Subiaco’s high street two years ago.

“I just felt with all the redevelopment happening in Subiaco that Rokeby Road was going to be the next up-an-coming precinct. And it’s such a beautiful road – there’s not many places like it in Perth,” Ms Dehavilland said.

“It’s definitely becoming a lot more upmarket and I think a lot of that has to do with the recent influx offices moving from West Perth to Subi. I think just about every mining company in Perth is now based here. I know because I get a lot of business from them!”

Damian Collins moved his real estate business, Momentum Wealth, from West Perth to Subiaco last December.

“From a staffing point of view, you won’t find a better location with all the great shops, cafes and restaurants on Rokeby Road. There’s plenty of options for after work drinks,” he said.

Ms Dehavilland remarked since opening Bar Amelie, another 15 bars and restaurants have followed suit.

“It’s so great to see this road coming back to life.”

A changing demographic

In 2023, Subiaco was ranked the most liveable place in Australia, according to a social research survey conducted by Place Score.

Snazzy new housing developments are emerging throughout the suburb, including the site of the long-time derelict Subiaco Markets on Rokeby Road, which now boasts the stylish apartment and retail complex, Subiaco One.

And there’s more on the way.

The recently announced Subi East redevelopment project, the former site of Subiaco Oval, is set to deliver 430 new affordable homes.

“Subiaco is not a low-price area – it’s definitely at the premium end of Perth,” said Damian Collins. “But I think that’s changing as more new developments arrive.”

According to PopTrack, the median price for a home in Subiaco is currently $1.8 million, while apartments are $528,000.

In comparison, the median price for a house in Perth is $839,000, though units are more expensive at a median of $566,000.

Daniel-Paul Filippi, Principal of The Agency Projects WA, said demand in Subiaco is being driven by young families seeking new homes and excellent schools.

“Whereas traditionally it was an older suburb of wealthy professional families, we’re now seeing younger, predominantly immigrant families that are moving into these new apartment developments,” Mr Filippi explained.

“You can still buy a three-bedroom apartment for circa $900,000 and I’ve sold a lot of three bedders to young families moving to Subi for under one million, as opposed to them buying a house in the area.”

Mr Filippi also noted the changing demographic of Subiaco residents.

“In the last 10 to 15 years specifically, it’s become far more multicultural than it ever was. There is now a really diverse population there, which is great for the area.”