Fresh push to sell Jirrahlinga Koala and Wildlife Sanctuary

A new campaign to sell the home of Jirrahlinga Koala and Wildlife Sanctuary has already sparked potential international interest.

The 2.023ha property at Barwon Heads has returned to the market with an expressions of interest campaign closing on May 18.

RT Edgar, Point Lonsdale agent Felix Hakins has set price hopes at $2 million to $2.2 million for the rare acreage property that presents redevelopment potential in the future.

Jirrahlinga owner Tehree Gordon is looking to relocate the sanctuary, which opened in 1975, to a bigger site, probably along the Great Ocean Road.

The property at 170-200 Taits Rd is on the edge of the town boundary, minutes from Barwon Heads Golf Club, the Barwon River and surf beaches and 20 minutes from Geelong.