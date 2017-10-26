Real commercial

New name, new rides: Gumbuya Park set to reopen

Adrian Ballantyne | 01 DECEMBER 2017
The new-look Gumbaya World. Picture: Instagram
Beloved Victorian theme park Gumbuya Park might be no more, but its replacement – Gumbuya World – is just days away from opening.

The tourist attraction at Tynong North, about 70km south-east of Melbourne, will re-open on December 18, the park has revealed, with a host of new rides and attractions.

Among the changes, the park has now been split into a number “worlds”, including a new water park with Australia’s tallest waterslide, another section called “Oz Adventure” with new rides including a rollercoaster, and a more traditional wildlife area for which Gumbuya Park was originally renowned.

When completed, the park will reportedly have seven distinct zones and more than 50 attractions.

Realcommercial reported in September last year that the park had been sold to a group of buyers, including Jayco Caravans owner Gerry Ryan and Carsales.com.au founder Wal Pisciotta, for $4.65 million.

The owners have since embarked on a $50 million upgrade of the 166ha facility, which will also include a 4D adventure theatre, ropes course, drop tower and a helipad.

In a boost for Victorian jobs, the number of staff at the park will jump from around 50 to more than 500, with many to be hired from the state’s declining auto industry.

Tickets to Gumbaya World are now for sale online.

