French firm wins Parramatta Square design project

Ben Wilmot | 30 MARCH 2016
French firm Manuelle Gautrand Architecture will design Parramatta Square’s civic hub.
The heart of the $2 billion Parramatta Square development is taking shape, with a cutting-edge glass construction featuring a wave-shaped facade comprised of crystalline blocks selected as the winning design for the project’s landmark civic and community building.

A design excellence jury voted to award the international design competition to a consortium of French firm Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and Australian firms DesignInc and ­Lacoste + Stevenson.

Paris-based Manuelle Gau­trand Architecture’s recently completed projects are the “Origami” office building on Friedland Avenue in Paris and La Gaite Lyrique, an old Parisian theatre transformed into a centre for contemporary and digital arts and music.

The company’s eye-catching ­design for the western Sydney centre encapsulates and extends above Parramatta’s historic town hall with a cantilevered structure providing a platform for the council chambers.

The Civic Building at Parramatta Square will cost $50 million project and span six storeys.

Core to the building design is a stack of transparent glass that gradually rises to the northeast with a large LED screen for public art projections.

The $50 million project will cover six storeys with a gross floor area of about 8000sqm.

Parramatta Lord Mayor Paul Garrard says the architects have produced a contemporary and thought-provoking design that seeks to achieve at least a 5-star Green Star rating.

Built into the entire lower ­levels of the southern facade will be an LED screen for multimedia projections of images featuring public art and event programs.

