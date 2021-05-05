Four QLD properties where the bank pays you

Fancy having the bank pay you instead of the other way around? Well here is your chance.

A number of commercial properties have hit the market, with each one tenanted by a major bank.

That means that whoever snaps them up will, effectively, be the landlord.

First up is Walton Stores in Toowoomba – a precinct within the garden city’s CBD that is tenanted by not one but three banks.

Anchored by Westpac, ANZ and CUA, the centre also has other tenants that would tempt the most avid foodie.

MORE NEWS: QLD regions top national ‘best buys’ of 2021 list

Where you can still buy a house for under $50,000 in QLD

They include Uva Wine Bar, Konigs Biergarten, Hello Harry, Zambrero and Junk Asian.

The listing says that Walton Stores is a “development that harnesses the rich historic architecture with modern interpretation creating a hub for lifestyle, corporate and retail businesses”.

It comprises a 3621sq m combined site area with two street frontages, and boasts a net income of $1,074,000 per annum.

It is listed with Colliers Toowoomba, with expressions of interest closing on May 27.

Up north, a freehold commercial property that hosts the only fully operational bank in Cooktown has been listed for $945,000, excluding GST.

Known as Croc Building, the site has never been traded before, and has three seperate tenancies.

Those tenancies are currently leased by ANZ, the Croc Shop gift shop and the Wellbeing Centre.

The listing, by Real Estate Downunder, says the return on investment is 7 per cent.

And for about the same price as an average house in nearby Charleville, where the median sales price is $110,000, you can buy the bank (well, the building at least) in Quilpie, in Western Queensland.

The “neat and tidy” building is currently rented by the NAB and is listed for just $135,000, and that includes the GST.

It has three offices, a kitchen, a bathroom and was set up specifically to meet the bank’s requirements.

It is listed with Nutrien Harcourts.

Finally, in Townsville there is a commercial building anchored by the Queensland Government and the Commonwealth Bank.

That’s right – here, the government and the bank pay you!!!

City Point is located in the heart of Townsville’s CBD, with tenants including the Department of Emergency Services, Queensland Police Service, Department of Housing and Public Works and the Commonwealth Bank.

It is for sale by expressions of interest and is listed with JLL Brisbane.