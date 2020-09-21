Four cool North Queensland properties on the market right now

Some furry ‘housemates’ and their keepers at Bungalow Bay Koala Village

There are homes and then there are fun houses – properties so cool they are in a league of their very own.

And sometimes they can even provide an opportunity to earn a quick buck.

In North Queensland there is no shortage of properties with some serious wow factor – for both the kids and the kidults.

Here we take a look at, arguably, some of the coolest properties on the market in North Queensland right now.

1. TOWNSVILLE: The iconic Barra Fun Park – arguably Australia’s best backyard – was listed for $2.5 million earlier this year.

On 25 acres, the property is currently run as a red claw and barra farm, but also boasts cable skis, an inflatable water park, a huge water slide, a jumping pillow, fishing, cafe, commercial kitchen and a modern home.

Dubbed the “Best Backyard in North Queensland” at the very least, it is listed with Property Now.

2. MISSION BEACH: If fishing is your thing, here is your chance to turn that hobby into a business.

A barramundi farm has been listed for sale at Mission Beach and includes a house, a resort-style pool, a huge shed, nine aquaculture ponds, three of which are stocked, and the business, which stocks a number of local restaurants and sells direct to the public. It is listed for $1.5 million.

3. MAREEBA: Life could be pretty sweet if you owned Emerald Creek Ice Creamery at Mareeba.

Zoned as rural residential, the 355sq m business sites on 5.31 acres and is listed for $930,000.

It has operated for 12 years, but the owners are ready to retire, with the option to buy the family home, located on a separate title, also on the table.

4. MAGNETIC ISLAND: Who doesn’t love koalas? The Bungalow Bay Koala Village at Horseshoe Bay is listed for sale for the first time in 17 years.

It comes with an award-winning eco village comprising of 37 bungalows and 35 bush camping sites, a koala park, a deck bar, reception. laundry and camping facilities.

It is listed with Savills Brisbane.

This article from the Townsville Bulletin originally appeared as “Cool properties on the market in North Queensland right now”.