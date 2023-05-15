$195m Eastern Suburbs project greenlit

Woollahra Council has approved a $195m development project that would bring new commercial offices and retail shops to Double Bay.

Situated at 2-10 Bay St, the project includes five blocks of land spanning 1,863 sqm – with five storeys of office space and ground floor shopping.

The individual sites were acquired by property developer Fortis last year for $82m, and included street frontages on New South Head Rd, Bay St, and Brooklyn Lane.

Fortis’s associate director Ed Eve said that the final commercial space could be divided into large, medium, and smaller tenancies.

“We always believed in Double Bay’s potential to reassert its position as a vibrant town centre, and feel privileged to be driving this transformation, setting a new standard for development in this neighbourhood.

“Our completed commercial developments in Double Bay are 100 per cent leased, and most of them crossed this milestone several months prior to construction completion.

MORE:

Horror houses expose homebuyer dilemma

Bold new vision of family living in Sydney

Rule change that would get battlers out of mortgage prison

“We anticipate Ruby House will be no different, as we have strong interest from both retail and commercial groups that we look forward to announcing as partners in the coming months.”

The boutique property developer has been making moves in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, acquiring the sixth site at 294-298 New South Head Rd last year.

Fortis also secured development approval at 24 Bay St alongside Marpop in March 2022, with the heritage-listed building constructed by renowned architect Neville Gruzman.

Renovations on the $50m project commenced a few months later to restore the building, with upgrades to the heritage elements including the facade, internal spiral staircase, and feature lighting circles.

Fortis was also recently identified as the successful buyer of a block of units in Bronte.

The 2,500 sqm beachside site at 122-128 Hewlett St had been owned by the O’Carroll family for the past 50 years and was pitched as one of the suburb’s best development opportunities in a decade.