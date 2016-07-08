Fort Denison food lease offers taste of Sydney Harbour

Fort Denison’s food and beverage operations have been offered on a five-year lease with an option to extend for another five years.

The NSW government is offering the food and beverage operations for the heritage-listed Fort Denison in the middle of Sydney Harbour for an initial five-year lease plus five-year option, according to confidential government tender documents.

Fort Denison’s cafe and restaurant covers about 470sqm of the 2000sqm island, 1.4km east of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The island is accessible by ferry and water taxi, but private boats are not permitted to land as there are no private mooring facilities.

It is understood Liz Taylor, managing director of Tailored Events, who has operated the Fort Denison restaurant since 2011, plans to re-tender.

The NSW government says any options for the lease of different areas of the island’s infrastructure, which was built in 1862, will be considered. But proposals must allow for public access and contribute towards the conservation of Fort Denison’s buildings.

More than 7100 people visited Fort Denison in 2014-2015 as part of government tours, excluding visitors for special events, functions and dining.

Under the present leasing arrangements the NSW government earns a percentage from each restaurant patron. All outgoings must be met by the party running the restaurant, according to government documents.

Expressions of interest must be lodged with the NSW government by August 30.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.