Huge change for popular Sydney sports pub

One of Paddington’s most well-known pubs has embarked on a new chapter.

The historic Captain Cook Hotel in Paddington has reopened following a renovation that included removing its former pokies room and replacing it with an Italian-inspired eatery.

The heritage-led regeneration by hospitality group Bird & Bear, known for operating venues such as The Village Inn and The Navy Bear in Rushcutters Bay, took custodianship of the venue in December 2025.

Operating as a hotel since 1882, the current building was designed by prominent architect John Burcham Clamp and was rebuilt in 1914 following a fire that destroyed the original structure.

MORE: Common household habit causing fires

Pubs and pokies baron Bruce Mathieson bought Paddington’s Captain Cook Hotel for more than $13m in 2022. The venue has been popular watering hole for punters and previously sold for $6.6m in July 2024.

The venue has now returned to its roots as a neighbourhood pub anchored in sport, food and local community.

MORE: Stingy dating act on rise as living costs surge

The venue has retained original features like its round bar. Its former pokies room has been reborn as Joe’s Kitchen, a light-filled Italian-inspired eatery.

A laneway, known as Josephson Lane, has also been transformed into a leafy, dog-friendly, European-style beer garden.

Joe’s Kitchen is led by Bird & Bear’s Head of Culinary Eric Tan and Head Chef Gil Dela Cueva working alongside Rome-born pizza specialist Alessandro Sistopaoli.

The plan is to serve Roman-style pizza, known as “pinsa” known for its airy, crisp crust and soft centre.

MORE: Boomers exposed as Gen Z lie unravels

Inside, the Sports Bar offers a pre-or-post game drop in, steps from the SCG and Allianz Stadium.

The hotel will serve a mix of wines and Australian beer favourites.

MORE: Jake Trbojevic’s ‘perfect’ new $5m home