Deanside Central: Work starts on $85m Coles hub

Construction has officially commenced on a massive $85m shopping hub set to transform one of Melbourne’s fastest-growing “retail deserts”.

Developer Oreana has started works on Deanside Central in Melbourne’s west, a major 21,000 sqm precinct on the corner of Hopkins Rd and Conservatory Dr.

The development is a direct response to a staggering population explosion in the west.

Local resident numbers surged by more than 13,000 people between 2023 and 2024 alone, with 4,000 new homes expected to be added every year until 2046.

The centre will be anchored by a large-format Coles supermarket, alongside a Liquorland, Yes Yes Indian Supermarket, Anytime Fitness, and Direct Chemist Outlet.

Oreana managing director Tony Sass said the project would become a local focal point, positioned near schools, parks, childcare and surrounding housing.

“Deanside Central would become the heart of the growing Deanside community,” Mr Sass said.

“The commencement of construction at Deanside Central marks another significant milestone in Oreana’s commitment to supporting Melbourne’s expanding outer suburbs with vital retail infrastructure.”

“These neighbourhood centres are fundamental to establishing well-connected, liveable communities in emerging residential areas.”

The 8200 sqm retail space will eventually house up to 30 shops, filling a critical gap in the Kororoit precinct where services have historically lagged behind the rapid delivery of new housing.

Mr Sass said the development was aimed at pulling everyday essentials closer to home.

“Deanside Central will bring essential retail and everyday services directly to the local community, enhancing everyday life for residents,” he said.

He said Oreana’s integrated development and construction model was designed to fast-track projects in new suburbs where services often lag housing delivery.

“Our end-to-end capability in both development and construction allows us to create retail destinations that truly serve local communities,” he said.

“We’re focused on delivering convenient, welcoming centres that become genuine gathering places and make daily life easier for local families.”

Works at the Deanside site follow a string of similar “neighbourhood hubs” currently being rolled out across Melbourne’s greenfield growth fronts, including projects in Mickleham, Wollert, Beveridge, and Clyde.

Deanside Central is slated to open in early 2027.

