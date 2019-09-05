Former Sydney flour mill rises onto office market

The old Mungo Scott flour mill at Summer Hill in Sydney.

A landmark office building that was once a historic flour mill has hit the market in Sydney’s inner west.

With a rich history dating back to 1922, the property forms the centrepiece of the new Flour Mill of Summer Hill precinct.

Named after its flour mill founder, the Mungo Scott Building, is an eye-catching addition to the area.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Winner of numerous architecture accolades, the property is recognised as one of the most significant and interesting examples of urban renewal in Sydney’s inner west.

CBRE’s Matthew Fenn, Alex Mirzaian and Nicholas Heaton will manage the sale of 18 Flour Mill Way, Summer Hill, through an expressions of interest campaign.

The mill received its new lease on life thanks to the work of award-winning architects, Hassell.

“The conversion celebrates the building’s history by showcasing exposed brickwork, original features and period character while delivering a high quality-fit out to meet the requirements of modern office developments,” Fenn says.

The six-storey building comprises 713sqm of retail space across the ground and first floors and 2788sqm of office space spanning levels one to five.

Fifty secure car parks located in the basement of the adjacent Granary Building are included in the package.

Heaton says with 70% of Sydney’s population growth in the next three decades forecast in Sydney’s west, it is an ideal time to swoop.

“This heritage asset represents a significant opportunity for investors and owner/occupiers to capitalise on the tremendous potential of this area,” he says.

The Mungo Scott Building is located just over 6km from Sydney’s CBD and is positioned in close proximity to public transport – 80m from Lewisham West Light Rail Station, 250m from bus services to the city and 750m from Summer Hill and Lewisham train stations.

18 Flour Mill Way, Summer Hill will be offered for sale by way of expressions of interest closing Wednesday, October 2 at 4pm.